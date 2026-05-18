Data Center Reviews is Now Data Center Signals; Scott Larsen Appointed as CEO, Adam Gibson as Senior Advisor

Rebrand Reflects the Company's Evolution Into a Signal Intelligence and Decision-support Platform For the Digital Infrastructure Market

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Center Reviews today announced its official rebrand to Data Center Signals (DCS), marking the company's evolution from a data center visibility and review platform into a broader signal intelligence company serving the digital infrastructure ecosystem.

As part of the company's next phase, Scott Larsen has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer, expanding his leadership role from President and Chief Operating Officer. The company also appointed industry leader Adam Gibson as Senior Advisor, strengthening DCS's advisory bench with additional global experience in data centers, connectivity, and infrastructure.

The new Data Center Signals name reflects the company's expanded mission: to identify, interpret, and package the signals shaping the future of data centers, connectivity, cloud, AI infrastructure, energy, capital deployment, and the broader digital infrastructure market.

"Data Center Reviews was the right starting point, but reviews look backward," said Scott Larsen, President and CEO of Data Center Signals. "This market now needs a more forward-looking intelligence layer. The digital infrastructure ecosystem is moving too quickly for companies to rely only on what has already happened. DCS is being built to identify the signals that point to where the market is going next, interpret them with independence and context, and help the ecosystem move with greater clarity before weak signals become hard constraints."

DCS is expanding its platform at a time when the digital infrastructure market is facing accelerating demand and increasing complexity. AI-driven compute growth, power scarcity, grid constraints, interconnection delays, permitting pressure, cooling requirements, capital intensity, equipment bottlenecks, and regional capacity shifts are changing how infrastructure decisions are made. In this environment, the leaders of DCS believe market participants need more than headlines, listings, announcements, or promotional visibility. They need trusted interpretation.

"Scott has been central to turning the DCS vision into an operating company," said Joe Wells, Founder of Data Center Signals. "He has helped bring structure, strategy, and execution discipline to the business while keeping the company focused on what matters most: building trust, identifying meaningful signals, and creating value for the digital infrastructure ecosystem."

As President and CEO, Larsen will lead DCS's corporate strategy, product development, commercial execution, partnerships, operating discipline, and long-term platform development, including the company's Signals Engine, Signals Navigator, Instant Signals offering, Infinity event strategy, advisory relationships, and go-to-market execution.

Adam Gibson joins DCS as Senior Advisor, bringing nearly two decades of experience across data center design, operations, management, connectivity, fiber-optic networks, and digital infrastructure strategy. His background includes executive, C-suite, and board-level roles, with particular strengths across Australia and New Zealand and an influential global presence across data center, network, AI, quantum, and next-generation infrastructure discussions.

"Adam brings exactly the kind of real-world infrastructure experience DCS is built around," Larsen said. "He understands that the data center market is not just about capacity announcements or headlines. It is about people, execution, relationships, timing, and the ability to read where the market is actually moving."

Wells, Larsen, Gibson, and Senior Advisor Jonathan Martone will be on the ground at International Telecoms Week (ITW) 2026, taking place May 18–21 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland. Gibson will attend the ITW Meetup session on AI and Digital, as the company continues expanding relationships across the global connectivity, data center, cloud, subsea, and digital infrastructure ecosystem.

About Data Center Signals

Data Center Signals (DCS) is a digital infrastructure intelligence company focused on identifying, interpreting, and packaging market signals that shape the data center ecosystem. Through signal intelligence, editorial analysis, advisory insight, event intelligence, and decision-support tools, DCS helps operators, providers, investors, buyers, and ecosystem partners move beyond headlines to a clearer understanding of infrastructure. To learn more, visit http://www.datacentersignals.com.

SOURCE Data Center Signals, LLC