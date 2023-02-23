Data center server market size is estimated to grow by USD 115 billion from 2022 to 2027, Use of server disaggregation to improve utilization rate to be a leading trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global data center server market size is estimated to grow by USD 115 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.27% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. North America will account for 35% of the market's growth. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2022 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Data Center Server Market 2023-2027

Data Center Server Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.27% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 115 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 13.82 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, China, Australia, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Atos SE, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Digital Realty Trust Inc., Egenera Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Inspur Systems Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Iron Systems Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., NEC Corp., Oracle Corp., Quanta Computer Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Super Micro Computer Inc., Trend Micro Inc., and Unisys Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Data center server market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (Commercial server and Industrial server), and type (Rack server, Blade server, Tower server, Microserver, and Open compute project (OCP) server).

The commercial server segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Digital transformation initiatives such as digital transactions, cybersecurity, and accounting require flexible and agile data centers to support the changing needs of your business. Organizations may need to scale resources such as computing and storage to support changing business needs. Commercial servers can provision resources as needed and their flexible pricing model makes them an ideal choice for businesses. Hence, the ongoing digital transformation will increase the demand for data centers and make use of commercial servers. These will drive the growth of the focused market during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global data center server market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global data center server market.

North America is estimated to account for 35% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Factors such as the higher investments by hyper-scale cloud providers, colocation service providers, and enterprises that are upgrading their IT infrastructure to support edge computing, 5G, multi-cloud services, big data analytics, and IoT. The US is the data center hub in North America , with Atlanta , Northern Virginia , Chicago , Dallas/Ft. Worth and Silicon Valley dominate the data center market in the region. Several data center service providers and enterprises have announced their expansion plans, which would drive the server market in the region.

For insights on global, regional, and country level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027 - Download a Sample Report

Data center server market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The investments in scaling up in-house data centers are notably driving the market growth .

are notably driving the market growth Despite the rapid adoption of cloud services, enterprises are investing more and more in expanding their internal data centers.

This is due to the growing preference of enterprises to adopt a hybrid cloud approach rather than offloading their entire computing needs to the public cloud.

Nowdays enterprises are choosing a more viable hybrid cloud alternative because the public cloud offers several advantages.

In a hybrid cloud model, business-critical applications are hosted in a private cloud environment (either in your own data center or an off-premises private cloud) and other applications are moved to the public cloud.

As such, the market is seeing a surge in demand from companies that are increasing the number of servers in their in-house data centers.

Leading trends influencing the market

The use of server disaggregation to improve utilization rates is the key trend in the market.

is the key trend in the market. Server disaggregation refers to logically breaking up the server's components into subsystems - memory and compute. Data centers are looking at alternatives that can enhance their server utilization rates and subsequently reduce their power consumption.

Server disaggregation helps prevent the replacement of the entire server to substitute just one part or component. Depending on the requirements, resources can be procured to add to the respective system independently.

Disaggregated servers can be reused for different applications with different resource requirements. These benefits will help the market in focus grow during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

Server workload optimization is the major challenge the market growth.

is the major challenge the market growth. Advanced technologies such as big data analytics and artificial intelligence enable companies to analyze vast and detailed data sets to provide relevant and timely insights on various aspects of their business can be obtained.

Enterprises and data center service providers, therefore, require sophisticated and powerful servers to handle these workloads.

As these workloads impact server computing power, enterprises, and data center service providers face the challenge of optimally utilizing server computing power when upgrading existing infrastructure.

Other concerns include power and physical space limitations in data centers, and an unexpected surge in enterprise server capacity requirements, further complicating matters.

Find some insights on market dynamics from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this data center server market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the data center server market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the data center server market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the data center server market across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of data center server market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The data center IT infrastructure market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.56% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 84.17 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by component (server infrastructure, storage infrastructure, software-defined data center, network infrastructure, and others), end-user (BFSI, energy, information system, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The data center maintenance and support services market is expected to increase by USD 17.69 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.04%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (IT and telecom, BFSI, government and defense, healthcare, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

About Us

