Data Center Server Market Size to Grow by USD 83.91 billion, Investments in Scaling up In-house Data Centers to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: The investments in scaling up in-house data centers are driving the growth of the market. The rapid adoption of cloud services is growing rapidly. Enterprises are increasingly investing in scaling up their in-house data centers. They are adopting a hybrid cloud approach instead of moving all of their computing requirements to a public cloud. In this model, business-critical applications are hosted in a private cloud environment, while other applications are moved to the public cloud. This is increasing the demand for data center servers.

Market Segmentation

The data center server market report is segmented by type (rack server, blade server, tower server, microserver, and open compute project (OCP) server) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA). APAC will be the leading region with 53% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key countries for the data center server market in APAC.

Vendor Landscape

The data center server market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Companies are focusing on launching new and innovative solutions to strengthen their offerings and market position. They are also offering supporting software solutions for remote monitoring of servers.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Cisco Systems Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Hitachi Ltd.

Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

Inspur Systems Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Lenovo Group Ltd.

Oracle Corp.

Data Center Server Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.17% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 83.91 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.72 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 53% Key consumer countries US, China, Australia, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Inspur Systems Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., and Oracle Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 03: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 04: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 05: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 06: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

Exhibit 07: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 08: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 10: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 11: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 12: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 13: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 14: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 15: Comparison by Type

5.3 Rack server - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 16: Rack server - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 17: Rack server - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Blade server - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 18: Blade server - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 19: Blade server - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Tower server - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 20: Tower server - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 21: Tower server - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Microserver - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 22: Microserver - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 23: Microserver - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Open compute project (OCP) server - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 24: Open compute project (OCP) server - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 25: Open compute project (OCP) server - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 26: Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 28: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 29: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 30: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 31: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 34: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 35: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 36: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 37: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 38: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 40: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 42: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 43: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 44: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 45: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 46: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 47: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Cisco Systems Inc.

Exhibit 48: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 49: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 50: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 51: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 52: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Dell Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 53: Dell Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 54: Dell Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 55: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 56: Dell Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Fujitsu Ltd.

Exhibit 57: Fujitsu Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 58: Fujitsu Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 59: ?Fujitsu Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 60: Fujitsu Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 61: Fujitsu Ltd. - Segment focus

10.6 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Exhibit 62: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Overview



Exhibit 63: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 64: ?Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key news



Exhibit 65: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 66: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Segment focus

10.7 Hitachi Ltd.

Exhibit 67: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 68: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 69: ?Hitachi Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 70: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 71: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 72: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 73: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 74: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 75: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 76: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 Inspur Systems Inc.

Exhibit 77: Inspur Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 78: Inspur Systems Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 79: ?Inspur Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 80: Inspur Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 81: Inspur Systems Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 82: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 83: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 84: International Business Machines Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 85: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 86: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Lenovo Group Ltd.

Exhibit 87: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 88: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 89: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 90: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 91: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 92: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 94: Oracle Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 95: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 97: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 98: Research Methodology



Exhibit 99: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 100: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 101: List of abbreviations

