Data Center Server Market to value $150 Bn by 2030, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Major data center server market participants include Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Inspur Group, Huawei Technologies Co, Ltd., IBM Corporation, etc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The data center server market is expected to cross a valuation of USD 150 billion by 2030, according to latest research study by Global Market Insights Inc. Growing development of global digital infrastructure will propel the demand for advanced data center servers. Government bodies worldwide are supporting initiatives that leverage IoT and 5G, which will boost the penetration of high-end IT infrastructures. Advanced servers will play a critical role in allowing the implementation of compute-heavy technologies such as IoT, 5G, and deep learning. Data center operators will emphasize the implementation of robust servers that can manage large data volumes, increasing the demand for data center servers.

Data Center Server Market

Data security risks to hinder industry statistics

Growing concerns regarding data security breaches may impede the data center server market growth. As data centers serving the government, BFSI, and healthcare verticals handle personal citizen data, security breaches might cause the loss of critical personal information. Data center server manufacturers must comply with strict norms laid down to regulate the industry.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/4930

Surging adoption of expandable motherboards

The tower server segment accounted for more than 23% of the data center server market share in 2021. Tower servers offer a secure, efficient, and affordable data center infrastructure for businesses. High scalability is a primary factor propelling the deployment of tower servers. Furthermore, the growing usage of expandable motherboards is a crucial factor bolstering the requirement of tower servers. The manufacturers are focusing on providing advanced tower servers to amplify the industry growth.

Growing establishment of hyper-scale data centers

The large data center segment valued at USD 25 billion in 2021. The sector growth can be credited to the growing placement of hyper-scale data center facilities by international companies. Cloud service providers are also expanding their footprint in developed regions, which will increase the distribution of large data center servers. Citing an instance, in June 2022, Google LLC set up a new cloud data center in Texas and the tech giant intends to invest close to USD 500 million in the program.

Increasing penetration of the internet in IT & Telecom industry

The data center server market size from the IT & Telecom segment is projected to surpass USD 25 billion by 2030 led by Increasing penetration of the internet and smartphones worldwide. The rising usage of social media platforms and optimized video content is increasing data traffic, encouraging companies to integrate committed and reliable data center systems to reduce data loss and ensure security and business continuity.

Rising importance of the colocation sector in South America to augment product sales

The South American data center server market is anticipated to reach USD 10 billion by 2030. The growth is attributed to the growing interest in the colocation sector owing to financial constraints on SMEs in developing new data centers. Colocation service providers provide necessary data management services to these businesses while assuring security and scalability, states the report.

Availability of new products to expand the business landscape

Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Inspur Group, Huawei Technologies Co, Ltd., IBM Corporation, etc. are some of the key players operating in the data center server industry. Some major players are offering new products that comply with the latest technologies. Citing an instance, in March 2022, ASUS announced the availability of full server product lines that comply with the latest third-generation AMD EPYC processors with AMD 3D V-Cache technology to expedite critical technical computing workloads and foster data center innovations.

Request for customization of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/4930

Partial Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Data center server industry 3600 synopsis, 2018 – 2030

2.1.1 Business trends

2.1.1.1 TAM trends

2.1.2 Regional trends

2.1.3 Type trends

2.1.4 Data center size trends

2.1.5 Data center application trends

Chapter 3 Data Center Server Industry Insights

3.1 Impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

3.2 Impact of Russia Ukraine war

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.4 Technological & innovation landscape

3.5 Profit margin analysis

3.6 Patent analysis

3.7 Regulatory landscape

3.8 Industry impact forces

3.8.1 Growth drivers

3.8.1.1 Increase in organizational data traffic and big data analytics in the U.S. and Europe

3.8.1.2 Growth of mega data centers and trend of colocation in Europe and Asia Pacific

3.8.1.3 Development of broadband and internet infrastructure in Asia Pacific and South America

3.8.1.4 Increase in the construction of new data centers and replacement of the existing technologies

3.8.1.5 High demand for advanced servers from hyperscale data centers

3.9 Pitfalls & challenges

3.9.1 Hardware failure resulting in system downtime

3.9.2 Cybersecurity risks

3.10 Growth potential analysis

3.11 Porter's analysis

3.12 PESTEL analysis

Browse Complete Table of Contents (ToC) @ https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/data-center-server-market

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Aashit Tiwari

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights Inc.

Toll Free: +1-888-689-0688

USA: +1-302-846-7766

Europe: +44-742-759-8484

APAC: +65-3129-7718

Email: [email protected]

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1897386/Data_Center_Server_Market.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661916/GMI.jpg

SOURCE Global Market Insights Inc.