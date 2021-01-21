Data Center Services Market to Hit $25 Bn by 2027; Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Market Insights, Inc. has recently added a new report on the data center services market which estimates the market valuation for data center services will cross US$ 25 billion by 2027. The rise in the number of data center establishments globally will surge the demand for efficient services that ensure optimum asset management.

Data Center Services Market size is set to surpass USD 25 billion by 2027, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc.

Expansive networking equipment in data centers requires effective maintenance and support services to reduce system downtime. Lack of proper timely maintenance damages the data center hardware, resulting in huge financial losses. Datacenter maintenance & support services deliver a complete range of planned preventative maintenance, energy optimization, and technical support services including remote monitoring. Prominent players operating in the data center services market are focusing on offering high-end services to gain a higher share in the market. For instance, Data Center Resources (DCR) provides data center design and installation services, helping businesses complete critical projects in a professional and timely manner.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/2195

The rise in the number of SMEs globally has resulted in the increasing demand for small data centers that cater to the customized requirements of small businesses. These enterprises do not require large data center spaces due to limited IT requirements and budgetary constraints. Small data center authorities demand customized installation services that enable the data center establishment in minimum space due to space constraints. There is also a high demand for integration services that enable to seamlessly integrate new tools and components into existing infrastructures.

The data center services market in the MEA will witness growth during the forecast timeframe due to the rise in the number of data center construction projects in the region. The government organizations in several countries including the UAE and Saudi Arabia are encouraging the adoption of digital technologies for economic growth. This has encouraged data center operators to expand their presence in the region. For instance, in December 2020, Du, a UAE-based telecom company, announced plans to launch two data centers in the country in the first quarter of 2021. Datacenter infrastructure development projects will spur the demand for advanced services, ensuring optimum data center functioning and deployment.

Some major findings of the data center services market report are:

Growing penetration of digital services across several industry verticals has resulted in the increased demand for data centers for storage, computing, and network management. This, in turn, will drive the demand for data center services.

The growing trend of data center colocation services in Europe and Asia Pacific will boost the industry growth. Colocation providers focus on employing advanced technologies to ensure customer satisfaction.

Increasing consumption of digital services, such as video-on-demand and video conferencing, during the COVID-19 pandemic has stressed the existing data center capacities, driving the demand for efficient services that optimize IT infrastructures.

Large data center operators employ sophisticated services that enable them to efficiently manage the complexity of extensive infrastructures.

An increase in the number of SMEs will spur the demand for advanced data center infrastructures, in turn, propelling the adoption of high-quality services. These services enable to optimize existing assets while also integrating new components seamlessly.

Request for customization of this research report at https://www.gminsights.com/roc/2195

Consulting services that offer customized business solutions as per specific requirements will witness strong growth with the increasing adoption of cloud-based services. The growing demand for cloud computing across several countries in Asia Pacific will boost the construction of new cloud data centers, in turn, fueling the demand for robust services.

Expanding manufacturing, IT & telecom, and colocation industries globally will also offer growth opportunities to the data center services industry. As these industries use modern technologies, such as AI and cloud, large amounts of accumulated data will fuel the adoption of high-quality data center services.

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 3 Data Center Services Industry Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Impact analysis of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

3.2.1 Global outlook

3.2.2 Regional outlook

3.2.2.1 North America

3.2.2.2 Europe

3.2.2.3 Asia Pacific

3.2.2.4 South America

3.2.2.5 MEA

3.2.3 Industry value chain

3.2.4 Competitive landscape

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1 Raw material suppliers

3.3.2 Component suppliers

3.3.3 Manufacturers

3.3.4 Technology/software providers

3.3.5 System integartors

3.3.6 Distributors

3.3.7 Service providers

3.3.8 Vendor matrix

3.4 Technology & innovation landscape

3.5 Regulatory landscape

3.5.1 North America

3.5.2 Europe

3.5.3 Asia Pacific

3.5.4 South America

3.5.5 MEA

3.6 Industry impact forces

3.6.1 Growth drivers

3.6.1.1 Rise in the number of data center construction projects globally

3.6.1.2 Rise in the number of SMEs adopting digital technologies

3.6.1.3 Growing trend of data center colocation in North America and Europe

3.6.1.4 Expanding industrial sector using advanced digital technology in Asia Pacific

3.6.1.5 Growing usage of OTT services across South America and MEA boosting the demand for data centers

3.6.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.6.2.1 Data security concerns and privacy breaches

3.6.2.2 Lack of robust IT infrastructure in remote regions limiting the demand and adoption of advanced services

3.7 Growth potential analysis

3.8 Porter's analysis

3.8.1 Supplier power

3.8.2 Buyer power

3.8.3 Threat of new entrants

3.8.4 Threat of substitutes

3.8.5 Internal rivalry

3.9 PESTEL analysis

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone: 1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: [email protected]

Related Images

data-center-services-market-size.jpg

Data Center Services Market size worth over $25 Bn by 2027

Data Center Services Market size is set to surpass USD 25 billion by 2027, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc.

Related Links

Data Center Services Market

Data Center Infrastructure Market

SOURCE Global Market Insights, Inc.