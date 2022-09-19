Data Center Storage Market to record USD 193.61 Bn growth -- Driven by the growing deployment of edge computing

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Data Center Storage Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 193.61 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 26.41% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market scenario, the latest trends impacting the market growth, successful strategies adopted by vendors, regional analysis, and much more. Buy Full Report Here

The global data center storage market is fragmented. The market is characterized by the presence of international and regional vendors. Vendors are focusing on product or service extensions, technological innovations, and M&As. This will intensify the market competition during the forecast period. The market is currently witnessing rapid growth. The market is witnessing increased investments in hyperscale data centers, which is boosting the growth of the market. Furthermore, the implementation of AI in large and small enterprises will help in the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The report covers the following areas:

The report identifies DataDirect Networks Inc., Dell Inc., Equinix Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Vantara LLC, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Inspur Group, International Business Machines Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., NEC Corp., NetApp Inc., NETGEAR Inc., Nimbus Data Inc., Oracle Corp., OVERLAND STORAGE, INC., Pure Storage Inc., Quanta Computer Inc., Unitrends Inc., and Toshiba Corp. as major market participants.

The growing deployment of edge computing will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Deployment

SAN System



NAS System



DAS System

The market growth in the SAN system segment will be significant in over the forecast period. SAN systems aid in managing and accessing large amounts of data. They have low upgradation and capital costs. Such benefits have increased the adoption of SAN systems among end-users. Besides, the growing deployment of SAN systems in data centers has led many major market vendors to develop new storage solutions that are specifically designed to support the SAN protocol. All these factors are contributing to the growth of the segment.

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



The Middle East and Africa

29% of the market growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The dominance of the region can be attributed to the increasing number of data centers being established. In addition, the high adoption of disruptive technologies by businesses and the presence of a well-developed wired and wireless communication infrastructure are fostering the growth of the data center storage market in North America.

Data Center Storage Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist data center storage market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the data center storage market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the data center storage market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of data center storage market vendors.

Data Center Storage Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 26.41% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 193.61 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 16.02 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 29% Key consumer countries US, China, Singapore, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled DataDirect Networks Inc., Dell Inc., Equinix Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Vantara LLC, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Inspur Group, International Business Machines Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., NEC Corp., NetApp Inc., NETGEAR Inc., Nimbus Data Inc., Oracle Corp., OVERLAND STORAGE, INC., Pure Storage Inc., Quanta Computer Inc., Unitrends Inc., and Toshiba Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

