Data Center Storage Market worth $142.58 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the data center storage market is projected to reach USD 142.58 billion by 2032 from an estimated USD 89.09 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

Browse 150 market data Tables and 65 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Data Center Storage Market - Global Forecast to 2032"

Data Center Storage Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021–2032

2021–2032 2026 Market Size: USD 89.09 billion

USD 89.09 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 142.58 billion

USD 142.58 billion CAGR (2026–2032): 8.2%

Data Center Storage Market Trends & Insights:

The data center storage market is witnessing steady growth driven by increasing hyperscale data center deployments, rising AI and high-performance computing workloads, and expanding cloud computing infrastructure. Growing enterprise data generation and increasing demand for low-latency, high-capacity storage solutions are accelerating the adoption of SSDs and HDDs across modern data center environments. Additionally, advancements in NAND flash technologies, NVMe interfaces, ultra-high-capacity nearline HDDs, and next-generation storage form factors are further strengthening market expansion globally.

By Storage Medium, the SSD segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

By Interface, the NVMe segment is expected to account for the largest market share of approximately 70–75%.

By Capacity, the ultra-high capacity (>20 TB) segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By region, Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of approximately 40%–45% during the forecast period.

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Growth in the data center storage market is driven by increasing hyperscale data center deployments, rising cloud computing adoption, and expanding AI and high-performance computing workloads across global digital infrastructure. Growing enterprise data generation and increasing demand for low-latency storage solutions are accelerating the adoption of high-performance SSDs and high-capacity HDDs. Moreover, technological advancements in NAND flash architectures, PCIe Gen5 interfaces, and ultra-high-capacity nearline HDD technologies are improving storage density, throughput, and power efficiency. Increasing investments in edge computing, AI server infrastructure, and cloud storage expansion are creating significant opportunities for scalable and energy-efficient data center storage solutions.

Based on the storage medium, solid-state drive (SSD) is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The SSD segment is experiencing strong growth in the data center storage market, driven by the increasing demand for low-latency, high-throughput, and energy-efficient storage solutions across hyperscale and AI-driven environments. Data center SSDs enable faster data access, improved workload performance, and reduced power consumption, making them suitable for cloud computing, AI training, virtualization, and high-performance computing applications. Additionally, advancements in NVMe interfaces, PCIe Gen5 technologies, and high-density NAND architectures are accelerating SSD adoption across modern data center infrastructures.

Based on the interface, NVMe is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

The NVMe segment holds a dominant position in the data center storage market due to increasing demand for high-speed, low-latency storage architectures across hyperscale, cloud, and AI-driven environments. NVMe-based SSDs enable faster data transfer rates, parallel processing capabilities, and improved workload efficiency, making them suitable for AI training, real-time analytics, virtualization, and high-performance computing applications. Additionally, growing adoption of PCIe Gen4 and Gen5 platforms, along with increasing deployment of next-generation server infrastructure, is accelerating the integration of NVMe storage solutions across modern data centers.

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Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific data center storage industry is experiencing strong growth driven by rapid hyperscale data center expansion, increasing cloud computing adoption, and rising investments in AI infrastructure across China, India, Australia, Japan, and Southeast Asia. Growing enterprise digitalization and increasing data generation are accelerating demand for high-capacity HDDs and high-performance SSDs across the region. Additionally, expanding colocation infrastructure and increasing investments by global cloud service providers are supporting the large-scale deployment of advanced data center storage solutions across the Asia Pacific.

The report profiles key players in data center storage companies such as Samsung (South Korea), SK HYNIX INC. (South Korea), Micron Technology, Inc. (US), KIOXIA Corporation (Japan), Sandisk Corporation (US), Seagate Technology LLC(Ireland), Western Digital Corporation (US), and Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (Japan). These players have adopted various organic and inorganic growth strategies, including product launches, capacity expansions, technology partnerships, supply agreements, collaborations, and investments.

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