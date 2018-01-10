Data center switch market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.92% between 2018 and 2023

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05276118





The data center switch market has entered its growth phase and is expected to grow further in the coming years. The market for data center switches is likely to be valued at 13.91 billion in 2018 and USD 17.69 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.92% between 2018 and 2023. The factors that drive the market growth include the need for simplified data center management and automation, high demand for cloud services, and surge in the internet multimedia content and web applications. However, the presence of self-reliant enhanced servers inhibits the growth of the data center switch market



Market for access switches expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The highest growth of the market for access switches is due to a wide network connectivity offered by these switches to distribution layers as well as different end users. Access switches are not high-powered switches, but the number of switches required is high over a multi-layered network compared to core and distribution switches.



Access switches need more number of ports to move the data from one network to another so that the load can be balanced. Thus, these switches ensure connectivity between servers and networks.

Market for Ethernet switches likely to account for the largest share in 2017



The growth of the Ethernet data center switch market is due to the high performance and scalability offered by Ethernet switches. The expansion of data centers and growth in virtualization technology propel the demand for switches with higher bandwidth. Ethernet is traditional and midrange technology and also offers a convenient solution to meet the increasing data center connectivity requirement.



Market for data center switches with >40 Gbps bandwidth expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

>40 Gbps switches are recently being commercialized. One of the major drivers for the growth of the market for switches having a bandwidth of 100 Gbps and above is the expansion of data centers owing to the growing internet multimedia content and web applications. Ethernet and InfiniBand technology-based switches currently have 100 Gbps bandwidth, and several companies are consistently enhancing their product portfolio and launching higher bandwidth switches



APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing market for data center switches during the forecast period

The increasing government initiatives and investments from technologically developing countries in APAC, including India, Japan, China, Singapore, and Australia, are driving the establishment of data centers in the region. Also, the increasing number of small- and medium-scale enterprises and the adoption of digital technologies in them further drive the demand for data centers.



Moreover, the increasing internet users in the region creates a massive amount of data that drives the demand for cloud-based services. All these parameters bring in the need for high performing switching solutions across the network infrastructure in data centers.



Breakdown of the profile of primary participants:

• By Company: Tier 1 = 45 %, Tier 2 = 25%, and Tier 3 = 30%

• By Designation: C-level Executives = 25%, Directors = 40%, and Others = 35%

• By Region: North America = 42%, Europe = 17%, APAC = 33%, and RoW = 8%



Major players profiled in this report include:

• Cisco (US)

• Arista Networks (US)

• Huawei (China)

• HPE (US)

• Juniper Networks (US)

• NEC (Japan

• Lenovo (China)

• Mellanox Technologies (US)

• Extreme Networks) (US)

• Fortinet (US)

• ZTE (China)

• D-Link (Taiwan)

• Silicom (Israel)



Research Coverage

The study segments in the data center switch market report include type—core, distribution, and access; technology—Ethernet, Fibre Channel, and InfiniBand; and bandwidth—?1 Gbps, >1 Gbps to ?10 Gbps, >10 Gbps to ?40 Gbps, and >40 Gbps. The study also covers end-user industries and geographic forecast of the market size for various segments with regard to 4 main regions—North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW.



Research Coverage

The report would help the market leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:

1. This report segments the data center switch market comprehensively and provides the closest approximations of the overall market size and those of the subsegments across different applications and regions.

2. The report gives the detailed analysis of the data center switch market with the help of competitive landscape and value chain analysis, including the key companies in the market and their relations in the ecosystem.

3. The report helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them the information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to the data center switch market.



