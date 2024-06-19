Data Center Ups Market size is set to grow by USD 6.73 billion from 2024-2028, increase in adoption of modular ups systems to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global data center ups market size is estimated to grow by USD 6.73 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 12.83% during the forecast period. Increase in adoption of modular ups systems is driving market growth, with a trend towards use of lithium-ion ups systems. However, ups battery failure poses a challenge. Key market players include ABB Ltd., Centiel Global, Cyber Power Systems Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Enconnex LLC, EverExceed Corp., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., HITEC Power Protection BV, Kohler Co., Legrand SA, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., RPS Spa, Schneider Electric SE, SolarEdge Technologies Inc., Toshiba Corp., and Vertiv Holdings Co..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global data center UPS market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Product (Centralized UPS, Zone UPS, and Rack-mount UPS), Application (Tier 3 data center, Tier 1 and 2 data center, and Tier 4 data center), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Centiel Global, Cyber Power Systems Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Enconnex LLC, EverExceed Corp., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., HITEC Power Protection BV, Kohler Co., Legrand SA, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., RPS Spa, Schneider Electric SE, SolarEdge Technologies Inc., Toshiba Corp., and Vertiv Holdings Co.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Data centers rely on Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) systems to ensure business continuity during power outages. Traditional lead-acid batteries, while effective, require frequent monitoring and replacement every three to five years. Flywheel-based UPS systems are an alternative, but their shorter backup time is a concern. Lithium-ion batteries offer longer backup time, minimal maintenance, and smaller footprint, with a lifespan of nearly ten years. However, their higher cost has hindered widespread adoption. Prices have dropped significantly since 2015, making lithium-ion batteries increasingly popular for UPS systems, driving market growth.

The Data Center Ups market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for reliable power solutions. Power solutions such as Converters, Batteries, and Inverters are in high demand to ensure uninterrupted power supply in data centers. The use of advanced technologies like UPS Systems and Symmetrical Multi-Level Converters is becoming more common. The adoption of these technologies is driven by the need for higher efficiency, longer backup times, and improved reliability. Additionally, the trend towards cloud computing and the increasing use of IoT devices in data centers is further fueling the growth of the Data Center Ups market. The market is expected to continue growing in the coming years as businesses prioritize the need for uninterrupted power supply to support their digital operations.

Market Challenges

Data centers face significant challenges from UPS battery failures, causing approximately 55% of downtime and potential losses of up to USD500,000 per hour. Manufacturers claim a ten-year battery lifespan, but external factors like temperature inconsistencies, overcharging, and frequent discharge cycles can shorten it. Inefficient UPS systems and lack of maintenance exacerbate the issue. To mitigate these risks, data centers must invest in modern, reliable UPS systems and commit to regular battery maintenance.

Segment Overview

This data center ups market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Centralized UPS

1.2 Zone UPS

1.3 Rack-mount UPS Application 2.1 Tier 3 data center

2.2 Tier 1 and 2 data center

2.3 Tier 4 data center Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Centralized UPS- Data centers are essential infrastructure for businesses, ensuring uninterrupted access to digital services. The data center ups market caters to this need by providing uninterruptible power supply systems. These systems prevent power outages and maintain optimal operating conditions for data centers. The market's growth is driven by the increasing reliance on digital services and the need for businesses to ensure data availability and security. Companies invest in ups systems to protect their critical IT infrastructure and maintain business continuity. The market is expected to grow steadily due to these factors.

Research Analysis

In the digital age, data center reliability is paramount for businesses, particularly in evolving economies and the remote working culture. Power interruptions can lead to significant downtime and financial losses for critical facility customers. UPS systems, utilizing uninterrupted power supply technologies such as copper, aluminum, and lead batteries, play a crucial role in mitigating power interruptions. Edge computing and IoT implementations also benefit from UPS systems, ensuring efficiency and scalability. Remote monitoring and control solutions enable real-time adjustments to power usage, reducing operating costs and carbon footprint. AI and cloud infrastructure integration further enhance UPS system capabilities, ensuring flexibility and safety for SMEs and large enterprises alike. Backup power solutions offer safety and peace of mind, ensuring business continuity during power outages. The market for UPS systems continues to grow, driven by increasing IT spending and the need for uninterrupted power and reliability.

Market Research Overview

The Data Center Ups Market refers to the industry that provides Uninterruptible Power Supply solutions for data centers to ensure the continuous operation of critical IT infrastructure. These systems protect against power interruptions caused by power outages, voltage fluctuations, and power surges. The market is driven by the increasing demand for data center capacity and the need for businesses to ensure business continuity. The market also benefits from advancements in technology, such as lithium-ion batteries and fuel cells, which offer higher efficiency and longer runtimes. Additionally, the growing adoption of cloud computing and edge computing is expected to fuel market growth. The market is segmented by solution type, such as online UPS systems and offline UPS systems, and by application, such as telecommunications, banking, and IT services.

