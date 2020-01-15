Data Centers and Network Connections: eStruxture and DataHive Shape Calgary's Digital Economy

In today's data-driven economy, customers require the flexibility to design customized IT infrastructure for their businesses in a fast and simple way without incurring high capital expenditures. The eStruxture – DataHive partnership responds to this need by offering Calgary businesses enhanced, state-of-the-art, carrier-neutral data center services. Now, eStruxture customers can access all the carriers in DataHive's downtown carrier hotel. Conversely, DataHive customers can leverage the significant space and power provided by eStruxture's large-scale CAL-1 facility . All this gives Calgary enterprises the power to create and optimize the custom colocation and connectivity solutions they need to drive growth.

The benefits of this service include:

Significant cost-savings

Superior reliability driven by fully redundant systems

Flexibility to scale up or down and swap providers as business needs change

"When we expanded our services in Calgary, we committed to helping our customers grow and enlarge their businesses by offering them more options in terms of fully configurable colocation space, high-power density of over 30 kilowatts per cabinet and carrier diversity," says Todd Coleman, President and CEO of eStruxture Data Centers. "Thanks to the partnership with DataHive, we are delivering on that promise by ensuring that our customers have direct, secure access to an ever-growing number of network and service providers."

"Carrier neutrality and scalability are vital for today's digital enterprises. By partnering with eStruxture, we are creating a global connectivity hub for Western Canada and making Calgary a truly internationally connected city," explains Marjorie Zingle, CEO of DataHive.

eStruxture and DataHive are pleased to offer their customers a significant competitive advantage through a complete suite of scalable IT infrastructure solutions that support the most demanding, mission-critical applications and workloads, lower data transfer costs, and improve internet connectivity for all businesses throughout Alberta.

About eStruxture:

eStruxture provides network and cloud-neutral data center solutions designed with the capacity, performance and flexibility to run modern, demanding enterprise applications, and the control to rapidly scale in response to unpredictable changes in business processes. Headquartered in Montréal, the company provides access to an ecosystem of over 900 customers that trust and depend on eStruxture's mission critical infrastructure and customer-centric support, including carriers, cloud providers, media, content, financial services and enterprise customers. eStruxture offers colocation, private cloud, managed services, bandwidth, and security and support services to customers of all sizes.

For more information, visit www.estruxture.com. Follow us on Twitter @estruxture and LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/estruxture/ .

About DataHive

DataHive is a privately owned Canadian company located in Calgary, Alberta. As a world-class infrastructure, engineered in every aspect, DataHive accommodates the high-availability demands of the Internet's global business requirements. The data centre is an ISP Hotel hosting top global Internet Service Providers. Partnering with eStruxture, the network has been optimized to provide security, reliability, performance and scalability.

