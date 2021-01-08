Data Centre City Development in Five FLAP City Markets (Amsterdam, Dublin, Frankfurt, London and Paris) from 2017 to 2025

DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Centre City Development in Amsterdam, Dublin, Frankfurt, London and Paris - 2017 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyses Cloud and Data Centres in the key European cities namely Amsterdam, Frankfurt, London, Paris and Dublin. The report both traces the history of Data Centre developments since 2017 and projects the market forward in each of the five countries.

The DCP report reveals that the key trends in the five FLAP city markets include:



The FLAP markets have become increasingly important - In 4 out of the 5 countries, the FLAP markets account for the majority of in-country Data Centre raised floor space - from 48 percent (London and Slough) to 61 percent (Frankfurt) and up to 92 percent (Dublin). These markets all benefit from being close to large population centres and have the connectivity and infrastructure to attract the Data Centre Provider.



The five FLAP markets together have created an average of 129,000 m2 of Data Centre raised floor space per annum over the period from the beginning of 2017 to the beginning of 2025 - The 5 FLAP markets are all growing rapidly with Amsterdam Data Centre space forecast to grow by 1.5 times and Frankfurt doubling in size over the period. By contrast, Data Centre space in the London and Slough region has grown by only 60 percent to 2025 - but still remains the largest single FLAP market by size.



The FLAP markets are becoming more concentrated by a few Data Centre Providers - A handful of Data Centre Providers account for the majority of space in most FLAP markets - with common providers including Equinix, Interxion/Digital Realty, Global Data Centers (NTT Ltd), CyrusOne and Virtus Data Centres. For example, in Frankfurt, six Data Centre Providers account for 78 percent of all space, in Amsterdam five providers account for 76 percent of all space and in London and Slough six Data Centre providers account for 76 percent of all space.



FLAP market Data Centre Providers are able to charge a price premium - In most markets, the Data Centre Providers charge a price premium compared with the national average - with Data Centre Providers in London and Slough charging a 16 percent premium to the UK average and Frankfurt charging an 11 percent premium and Paris Data Centre Providers charging a 7 percent premium to the national average. Both in Ireland and the Netherlands, the Dublin and Amsterdam Data Centre clusters are broadly the same as the national average.



DCP finds that despite the recent delivery of services to the network edge, the FLAP Data Centre hubs will remain important centres of connectivity for a long time to come. Although other city clusters are growing their presence (for example Berlin in Germany, Manchester in the UK, Cork in Ireland and Marseille in France) the FLAP Data Centre clusters still remain dominant.

The only potential drawback in the five markets is the supply of development land for new space, which is particularly constrained in the London area, and with a temporary moratorium on new build Data Centre imposed in Amsterdam as a result of environmental concerns. The shortage of development land is likely to increase costs and Data Centre pricing and will result in users migrating to areas outside of the metro area



Key Topics Covered:



Section One - The 5 FLAP + D markets Data Centre Developments - from the beginning of 2017 to the beginning of 2021

Introduction - DCP analyses the Data Centre Providers, key locations, space, power, pricing & revenue and key developments for each of the 5 cities

Section Two - The 5 FLAP + D markets Public Cloud Developments - from the beginning of 2017 to the beginning of 2021

Introduction - DCP provides an overview of the public cloud presence (cloud availability zones & self-built cloud Data Centres) from the beginning of 2017 to the beginning of 2021 for each of the 5 cities

Section Three - The 5 FLAP + D Forecast markets Data Centre Developments - from the beginning of 2021 to the beginning of 2025

Introduction - DCP provides a Data Centre forecast (space, power, pricing & revenue), with the key expansions planned by location for each of the 5 FLAP + D markets from the beginning of 2021 to the beginning of 2025

Section Four - The 5 FLAP + D markets Forecast Public Cloud Developments - from the beginning of 2021 to the beginning of 2025

Introduction - DCP provides an overall Public Cloud development revenue forecast (and also cloud availability zones & self-built cloud Data Centres) from the beginning of 2021 to the beginning of 2025 for each of the 5 FLAP + D markets

Section Five - Conclusions to the Cloud & Data Centre City Development 5 FLAP + D markets - Past, Present & Future trends

Introduction - DCP provides a summary of the key Cloud & Data Centre FLAP + D market trends in Europe including the:

Forecast the fastest growing Data Centre 5 FLAP + D markets - from the beginning of 2017 to the beginning of 2025

Public cloud revenue growth in the 5 FLAP + D markets - from the beginning of 2017 to the beginning of 2025

The constraints on Data Centre 5 FLAP + D markets growth

The future locations for Data Centre 5 FLAP + D markets growth

