Data Centre Market in India and Outlook Till 2025

The data center industry in India attracted an investment of USD 396 Million in 2020 and approximately USD 9 Billion was in the planning stage.

As per industry estimates, data centers in India received USD 977 Million of private equity and strategic investments since 2008 of which 40% was infused between Jan-September 2020. From a period, Feb'2021 to March'2021, fresh investments of USD 4.6 Billion have been announced in India's data center industry.



India Data center Hosting and Colocation market India has been largely dominated by captive data centers with share of colocation increasing over the last decade.

From a share of 20% observed in 2010, Colocation data centers presently hold nearly 45% of over all data centers in the country. As per the industry estimates, there are about 126 colocation datacenters in India spread across India spanning across 7.5 Million sq.feet of area with a cumulative IT power capacity above 590 MW.



It is pertinent to note that the data center IT infrastructure investments including total spending on servers, storage, networking, security and virtualization witnessed a growth of approximately 21.4% from 2015 to 2020.

Of the IT infra spending, enterprise networking holds the maximum share, followed by servers. Further, within IT infrastructure market in India, spend on servers was estimated to be USD 658 Million during 2015 that hovered around USD 860 Million in 2020.



Key Topics Covered:

Datacenter market in India & outlook - A know-how

& outlook - A know-how Emerging need of datacenters in India - Why there is a business case?

- Why there is a business case? Regulatory & Policy Track Associated to Data Centers

Region wise opportunity assessment & outlook till 2025 for datacenters in India - by tier

- by tier Region wise opportunity assessment & outlook till 2025 for datacenters in India - by location

- by location Region wise opportunity assessment & outlook till 2025 for datacenters in India - by ownership

- by ownership Region wise opportunity assessment & outlook till 2025 for datacenters in India - by energy utilization

- by energy utilization Examining the existing infra supplies for developing datacenter

Storage wise opportunity analysis of datacenters in India for distinct industries

for distinct industries Deployment wise opportunity analysis of datacenters in India for distinct industries

for distinct industries Offered solution wise opportunity analysis of datacenters in India for distinct states

for distinct states Opportunity Assessment for key value chain players for datacenter development

Opportunity Assessment for power distribution companies till 2025

Opportunity Assessment for Renewable energy developers

Project database for upcoming datacenters in India

Company Profiling

Companies Mentioned

Nxtra Data

Adani

Reliance

L&T

Siemens

Rockwell

Honeywell

NTT

Bharti Airtel

Tata

AtoZ

IBM

NxtGen

Schneider Electric

ABB

Delta

