Data-Centric Analysis with 50+ KPIs: Grasping Greece's Social Commerce Market Dynamics, Size, and Forecast to 2028

DUBLIN, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Greece Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q2 2023 Update" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Greece's social commerce landscape is on the brink of a transformative surge, with the industry projected to experience a staggering annual growth of 37.6%, reaching an estimated US$1.24 billion in 2023.

This remarkable growth is anticipated to continue steadily, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 29.4% during the period from 2023 to 2028.

The Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) of social commerce in Greece is set to elevate from US$1.24 billion in 2023 to an impressive US$4.50 billion by 2028.

Insights and Scope:

This comprehensive report delves into the heart of Greece's social commerce industry, offering an intricate data-centric analysis of market opportunities and risks.

With over 50+ Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) tailored to the Greek context, this report provides a comprehensive grasp of market dynamics, size and forecast, as well as market share statistics.

Key Market Segments:

The report offers a detailed breakdown of key market segments:

  • Greece Ecommerce Industry Market: Analyzing size and future growth dynamics by Key Performance Indicators (2019-2028).
  • Greece Social Commerce Industry Market: Exploring size and future growth dynamics by Key Performance Indicators (2019-2028).
  • Retail Product Categories: A forecast of market size by categories including Clothing & Footwear, Beauty and Personal Care, Food & Grocery, Appliances and Electronics, Home Improvement, Travel, and Hospitality (2019-2028).
  • End Use Segments: Projecting market size by B2B, B2C, and C2C segments (2019-2028).
  • End Use Device: Predicting market size by Mobile and Desktop usage (2019-2028).
  • Location: Analyzing market size by Domestic and Cross Border contexts (2019-2028), and further by Tier-1, Tier-2, and Tier-3 Cities.
  • Payment Method: Forecasting market size by various payment methods including Credit Card, Debit Card, Bank Transfer, Prepaid Card, Digital & Mobile Wallet, Other Digital Payment, and Cash (2019-2028).
  • Platforms: Analyzing market size and forecast for platforms like Video Commerce, Social Network-Led Commerce, Social Reselling, Group Buying, and Product Review Platforms (2019-2028).
  • Consumer Demographics & Behaviour: Providing insights into consumer behavior categorized by Age, Income Level, and Gender in 2022.

Reasons to Buy:

  • Gain an In-depth Understanding of Social Commerce Market Dynamics: Stay informed about market opportunities, key trends, and forecast for 2019-2028.
  • Target Emerging Opportunities: Identify growth segments and tailor your strategies accordingly.
  • Formulate Market-Specific Strategies: Develop strategies based on growth segments, market trends, drivers, and risks within the industry.

