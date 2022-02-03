Data-Centric Security Market size worth $ 17.12 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 22.45% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Data-Centric Security Market" By Deployment Type (On-Premise, Cloud), By Industry (Government and Defense, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, IT and Enterprises). According to Verified Market Research, the Global Data-Centric Security Market size was valued at USD 3.39 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 17.12 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 22.45% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Data-Centric Security Market Overview

Data is increasing faster and free to rush anywhere and everywhere in the cloud as required by an increasingly mobile workforce. Companies like IBM, Microsoft, and Google defeated the cloud market and executed many advanced technologies, such as AI and ML, to explore data. The process of these large volumes of data to get their understandings in real-time presents new challenges and opportunities for future cloud infrastructure. Big and small companies increasing demand to protect data on the cloud are the factor for the market's growth.

Informatica provides Intelligent Cloud ServicesSM, which delivers data protection in the form of failover data centers, user authentication, access controls, encryption at the operating system, database, and application levels. The rapid growth of urbanization across the globe is changing the way of using devices and things present in the technological environment. The increasing trend of internet-enabled devices and the rising need for internet connectivity are increasing Data-Centric Security globally and technological advancements in much more innovative devices than conventional and heavy devices.

An increase in advances by manufacturing, electronics, and IT sectors across the globe are achieving traction from consumers, which in turn intensified the demand for the internet of things. Increasing usage of the internet and the rising penetration of smartphone users worldwide are the factors for the market's growth. Data-Centric Security is increasing at a rapid phase. The lack of a Technical workforce in the companies is a threat to Data-Centric Security, hampering the market growth. Moreover, the availability of open-source data protection software also inhibits the growth of security service providers who provide security as a service to end clients.

Key Developments

On February 2021 , Lepdie partnership with Atakama for data protection. With this partnership, Lepide customers could protect their sensitive data in a hybrid environment and secure it with AES 256-bit encryption.

, Lepdie partnership with Atakama for data protection. With this partnership, Lepide customers could protect their sensitive data in a hybrid environment and secure it with AES 256-bit encryption. On March 2021 , Lepide upgraded its Data security platform version 21.1, emphasizing helping an organization with its unstructured data sets. The new version's benefits include priority-based scaling, affordable implementation, and unparalleled flexibility.

, Lepide upgraded its Data security platform version 21.1, emphasizing helping an organization with its unstructured data sets. The new version's benefits include priority-based scaling, affordable implementation, and unparalleled flexibility. On May 2021 , Varonis Systems, Inc. announced DatAdvantage Cloud, which is a solution that visualizes and prioritizes security risk across today's mission-critical SaaS apps and cloud data repositories. It now supports more cloud applications and infrastructure.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Informatica (US), NetApp (US), IBM (US), Broadcom (US), Microfocus (US), Varonis Systems (US), Talend (US), OrangeCyberdefense (France), Forcepoint (US) and Imperva (US).

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Data-Centric Security Market On the basis of Deployment Type, Industry, and Geography.

Data-Centric Security Market, By Deployment Type

On-Premise



Cloud

Data-Centric Security Market, By Industry

Banking, Financial, Services, and Insurance (BFSI)



Government and Defense



Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals



IT and Enterprises



Telecommunication



Retail



Packaging



Others

Data-Centric Security Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

