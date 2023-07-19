Data Centric Security Market to be Worth $24.01 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global data centric security market size is expected to reach USD 24.01 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 24.2% from 2023 to 2030, according to the new reports of Grand View Research, Inc. The proliferation of digital technologies and the increase in cybercrimes has surged the risk of cyber-attacks and data breaches across organizations. This has emerged the demand for data-centric security solutions to protect sensitive information across different locations within and across organizations. Furthermore, stringent government regulations and policies across regions, for instance, the European Union General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), have formed major demand to implement adequate security approaches across industries such as retail, BFSI, IT & telecom, and healthcare, among others, thereby fueling the demand in the market.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The software segment accounts for the largest market share of over 63.3% in 2022 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period owing to the growing need to strengthen data privacy and regulation laws across industries such as BFSI, IT & telecom, healthcare, and retail, among others.

The cloud segment is expected to observe the highest CAGR of 25.1% during the forecast period. The growing migration of data and workload to the cloud has made it essential for organizations to enhance the security and privacy of sensitive information, thereby fueling the demand for data centric security.

The small & medium enterprises segment is anticipated to witness an exceptional CAGR of 24.8% during the forecast period. The growing awareness of the importance of data privacy owing to the increased media coverage of data breaches and legal requirements has enhanced the demand for data-centric security solutions in the segment.

The healthcare segment is anticipated to register a considerable CAGR of 25.7% over the forecast period owing to the growing adoption of cloud platforms to store and manage sensitive information related to patient's health, financial transaction, and other healthcare operations.

North America accounted for the largest market share of over 35.2% in 2022 and is expected to retain its position over the forecast period. The growing cyber threats and crimes across industries such as retail, BFSI, and healthcare, along with the focus of government on imposing stringent data security regulations, has boosted the demand for data centric security.

Read 100 page market research report, "Data Centric Security Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Solution (Software, Services), By Deployment (Cloud, On-premise), By Enterprise Size, By Vertical, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Data Centric Security Market Growth & Trends

The growing number of financial and reputational consequences of data breaches are further expected to boost the demand for data centric security. For instance, in May 2019, a data breach occurred at First American Financial Corporation, impacting 885 million credit card applications, where the data relating to real estate personal and financial transaction records were uncovered with a common website design blunder. Owing to the increasing data breaches, organizations are investing heavily in data-centric security solutions to reduce the risk and vulnerabilities and minimize the related costs, including remediation effects, legal liabilities, and potential loss of user trust.

Moreover, the growing effectiveness and efficiency of data centric security solutions owing to the advancement of technologies such as data encryption, masking, tokenization, and data loss prevention (DLP) is anticipated to form huge demand for market growth. The advancements help organizations with more comprehensive and robust protection capabilities for sensitive information. Furthermore, the development of industry-specific data protection solutions catering to different industries such as healthcare, government, and finance, owing to their difference in nature and sensitivity of data, has emerged the need for advanced data centric security solutions. This has resulted in increased adoption of data centric security solutions designed to address specific industry challenges.

Data Centric Security Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2023 USD 5.27 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 24.01 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 24.2% from 2023 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2018 - 2021 Forecast period 2023 - 2030

Data Centric Security Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global data centric security market based on solution, deployment, enterprise size, vertical, and region:

Data Centric Security Market - Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Software

Services

Data Centric Security Market - Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Cloud

On-premise

Data Centric Security Market - Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Large enterprises

Data Centric Security Market - Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

BFSI

Government and Public Sector

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Retail

Others

Data Centric Security Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East and Africa

and UAE



Saudi Arabia



South Africa

List of Key Players in the Data Centric Security Market

Egnyte

Forcepoint

IBM

Imperva

Infogix

Informatica

McAfee

Micro Focus

Microsoft

NetApp

Netwrix

Orange Cyberdefense

Seclore

Symantec (now NortonLifeLock)

Thales eSecurity

Varonis

