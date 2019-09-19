Data Conversion Laboratory Joins the Silverchair Universe to Improve Content Reliability While Minimizing Costs for Clients

FRESH MEADOWS, N.Y., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Conversion Laboratory (DCL), an industry leader in structured data and content transformations, today announces its participation in the Silverchair Universe, the Silverchair Platform's certified partner network.

Content, standards, and technology are constantly changing. DCL works with scholarly publishers to ensure that content structure and content models support delivery to readers, platforms, and discovery channels. With sophisticated tools and workflow automation, DCL processes high volumes of content to improve content reliability while minimizing costs.

"DCL and Silverchair share a long history of supporting the scholarly publishing community," explains Mark Gross, President at DCL. "Our production processes and teams are already tightly aligned and that's great. But even more importantly we share a similar view that proper content structure and metadata enrichment are the building blocks that enable a truly digital publishing platform."

DCL has worked with Silverchair customers since 2004 to ensure content is properly structured for the platform. Silverchair sets the standard for scholarly publishing platforms by continuous enrichment to support publishers' journals, books, video, custom formats, and more. As a Silverchair Universe partner, DCL will continue to make customer transitions to Silverchair seamless by structuring legacy content for frictionless publishing to the platform.

"DCL has proven expertise in industry XML specifications and has established a strong track record of accurate, on-time, and on-budget content preparation projects for the Silverchair Platform," states Jake Zarnegar, Chief Business Development Officer at Silverchair. "We are happy to welcome them as a fully-integrated partner in our Silverchair Universe."

DCL is an active member of industry organizations such as the Society for Scholarly Publishing, NFAIS, NISO, BISG, and others. Click here to learn more about content solutions that serve a wide spectrum of industries.

About Data Conversion Laboratory

Data Conversion Laboratory (DCL) provides data and content transformation services and solutions. Using the latest innovations in artificial intelligence, including machine learning and natural language processing, DCL helps businesses organize and structure data and content for modern technologies and platforms. With expertise across many industries including publishing, life sciences, government, manufacturing, technology and professional organizations, DCL uses its advanced technology and U.S.-based project management teams to solve the most complex conversion challenges securely, accurately and on time. Founded in 1981, DCL was named one of EContent'sTop 100 Companies in the Digital Content Industry.

About Silverchair

Silverchair is a leading technology partner to a growing community of independent and society publishers. The Silverchair Platform hosts journals, books and reference works, conference proceedings, learning material, video, and custom content. Silverchair's service model and technology gives publishers greater reach, impact, and commercial potential.

Marianne Calilhanna

Vice President, Marketing

Data Conversion Laboratory

mcalilhanna@dclab.com

This release was issued through WebWire(R). For more information, visit http://www.webwire.com.

SOURCE Data Conversion Laboratory

Related Links

https://www.dataconversionlaboratory.com/

