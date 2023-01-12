Data Converter Global Market Report 2022: by Type, Sampling Rate, Rate Type, Application and Region

DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Converter Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global data converter market. This report focuses on data converter market which is experiencing strong growth.



The report gives a guide to the data converter market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.

The global data converter market is expected to grow from $3.93 billion in 2021 to $4.17 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.24%. The data converter market is expected to reach $5.76 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.40%.



Major players in the data converter market are Analog Devices, Asahi Kasei Microdevices, Cirrus Logic, Maxim Integrated, Microchip Technology, NXP Semiconductors, On Semiconductor, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments, Intersil (Renesas), Renesas Electronics Corporation, Mouser Electronics Inc, Cypress Semiconductor, Silicon Lab and ROHM Co Ltd .



The data converter market consists of sales of data converters by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refers to a circuit in electronics that transforms analog to digital or vice versa. A data converter is a temporal SDK component that encodes and decodes data entering and exiting a temporal server.



The main types of data converters are analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters. The digital-to-analog converters refer to an electric circuit that receives digital data (a stream of numbers) and outputs a voltage or current proportionate to the value of the digital data. The sampling rate is categorized as high-speed data converters and general-purpose data converters. The major rate types are 1gsps to 5gsps and 5gsps to 20gsps and have applications across various segments including communications, automotive, consumer electronics, industrial process control and automation, medical, testing and measurement and others.



North America was the largest region in the data converter market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the data converter market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The growing demand for high-resolution images in scientific and medical applications is expected to propel the growth of the data converter market. High-resolution images are used in medical image processing. Medical image processing is the use and investigation of 3D image files of the human body, often collected from a Computed Tomography (CT) or Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scanner, to diagnose disorders, guide medical procedures such as surgery planning, or for research reasons.

The data converter plays a vital role in meeting the demand for medical imaging devices in terms of image quality, pixel density, accuracy, linearity, and noise. According to GE Healthcare, medical imaging accounts for more than 90% of healthcare data. Therefore, the increasing usage of high-resolution imaging devices in medical applications outfitted with data converters is driving the growth of the data converter market.



Strategic partnerships is a growing trend in the data converter market. Organizations are entering into partnerships to expand into new markets and leverage each other's resources. In October 2020, STMicroelectronics, a Franco-Italian multinational electronics and semiconductors manufacturer, entered into a partnership with Sanken Electric.

The partnership aimed at maximizing the performance and utility of intelligent power modules (IPM) in high-voltage, high-power equipment designs. Sanken Electric is a Japan-based pioneer in creative technology focusing in semiconductor devices, power modules, and sensors.



The countries covered in the data converter market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

