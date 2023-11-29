Data Converter Market size to grow by USD 1.66 billion from 2022 - 2027, Driven by Rising initiatives for digital transformation worldwide - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "data converter market by type (analog to digital converter and digital to analog converter), usage (high-speed data converters and general-purpose data converters), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the data converter market between 2022 and 2027 is USD 1.66 billion. Rising initiatives for digital transformation worldwide are key factors driving market growth. A large amount of data from a variety of sources, such as sensors, internet of Things devices, and industry equipment, must be collected and processed for digital transformation initiatives. To capture and digitize these data in a precise and effective way, data converters shall play an essential role. Furthermore, the implementation of security and control systems is an important part of digital transformation. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Data Converter Market 2023-2027

Market Challenge

The presence of noise and interference is a significant challenge restricting market growth. In converting digital data errors and inaccuracies can occur because of noise or interference. It is important to keep signal integrity throughout the conversion process, for very precise applications. In addition, it may be necessary for data converters to apply calibration and compensation techniques to correct errors that create noise over time or variations in operating conditions.

Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read a Sample PDF Report Now

The data converter market is segmented by type (analog to digital converter and digital to analog converter), usage (high-speed data converters and general-purpose data converters), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the analog-to-digital converter segment will be significant during the forecast period. To convert analog signals to digital signals, a crucial electronic system or component is called an analog-to-digital converter (ADC). ADCs are used to digitize sensor readings and monitor processes in a variety of industrial measuring equipment and control systems. ADCs are also used in many other applications in modern cars, including multimedia systems, airbag sensors, and engine control.

APAC is estimated to contribute 34% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

View the Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the Data Converter Market:

ams OSRAM AG, Analog Devices Inc., Asahi Kasei Corp., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Faraday Technology Corp., Infineon Technologies AG, IQ Analog, MediaTek Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Monolithic Power Systems Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., NXP Semiconductors NV, Omni Design Technologies Inc., ON Semiconductor Corp., Renesas Electronics Corp., ROHM Co. Ltd., STMicroelectronics International N.V., Synopsys Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., and TransDigm Group Inc.

Related Reports:

The sensor market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.89% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 274.2 billion.

The microprocessor market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.83% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 38.31 billion.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Usage

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base comprises enterprises of all sizes, including over 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio