Data-Core Healthcare Exhibiting at EDPMA Solutions Summit

BRISTOL, Pa., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Data-Core Healthcare is pleased to announce that they will be exhibiting at the Emergency Department Practice Management Association's Premier Event, EDPMA Solutions Summit 2024, being held at the Hyatt Regency Seattle, in Seattle, Washington from April 26th to April 30th.

RCM Product harnesses the power of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Post this Data-Core Healthcare will be Exhibiting at the 2024 EDPMA Solutions Summit!

Data-Core Healthcare will be showcasing their AI/ML-driven products developed on Ruzivo™ which is Data-Core's proprietary AI/ML platform created specifically to gain valuable insights from healthcare Revenue Cycle data. Visitors at the Solutions Summit can learn how Data-Core Healthcare can help healthcare practices optimize their revenue cycle by leveraging the company's extensive technical capabilities, infrastructure, resources, and quality processes. Attendees will also get a look at the upcoming AI/ML-based products – medical coding assistant and chatbot.

Data-Core Healthcare will be exhibiting at booth 212. The Practice Managers will be available to provide a deeper dive into their AI/ML based products and explore tailored solutions to meet specific business needs.

Data-Core Healthcare is a division of Data-Core Systems, headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area. For over 30 years, Data-Core Healthcare has built its reputation on the timeliness, cost effectiveness, and quality of its services. With the Ruzivo™ platform, Data-Core Healthcare brings a world-class integration of AI/ML technology with proven RCM processes to deliver maximum value to the healthcare providers. For more information, visit www.datacorehealthcare.com.

