Data Cubed Wins Semi-Finalist Spot for App Designed to Fight Opioid Addiction

The ResQ app mobilizes an individual's social support network to intervene at times when the risk of relapse is greatest. It was one of five technology solutions selected by the Opioid Challenge, an innovation challenge intended to find technology-enabled tools to support and connect individuals affected by opioid addiction. Data Cubed's entry was selected from among 97 competitors.

"With the right collection tools, it is possible to monitor people's vulnerabilities to relapse every day and to identify critical moments to keep individuals on track," said Paul Glimcher, the Chief Executive Officer of Data Cubed. "Data Cubed's unique techniques of gamification in the collection and use of critical data can be a powerful tool. Rich and engaging game environments can be used in many innovative ways, from the fight against the opioid plague to the support of clinical trials for new drugs."

ResQ is an application for mobile devices that seeks to better understand people struggling with addiction through surveys and games derived from gold standard clinical assessments and decision-making tasks. Adopting state-of-the-art techniques from the video gaming industry for high-levels of user engagement and retention, the app offers a gamified user experience, a colorful user-friendly dashboard and personalized support resources. ResQ's algorithms prompt people in recovery and leverage their supporters to provide positive messages and behavioral nudges.

Data Cubed, Inc. is a life-sciences tech company that is committed to building better societies through better data. The company evolved from an academic partnership with New York University and draws off the expertise of preeminent health and research experts. It has developed a broad range of tools designed to engage participants and capture their key behavioral and health measures for applications ranging from clinical to patient support.

In the Opioid Challenge's next phase, three finalists will be selected to participate in a live pitch competition and be evaluated by onsite judges at the 12th Annual Health 2.0 Fall Conference. The winners will be awarded prizes and promotional opportunities to showcase their top-ranking solutions and gain visibility in the health tech space. The top cash prize is $50,000.

