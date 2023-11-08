Data Culture names Celina Wong as new CEO

News provided by

Data Culture

08 Nov, 2023, 09:08 ET

The Former Head of Data at TULA Skincare Steps Up to Lead Global Data Consultancy

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Culture (www.datacult.com), the data and analytics consultancy founded by Gabi Steele and Leah Weiss, announced today the appointment of Celina Wong as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Continue Reading
Celina Wong, CEO of Data Culture
Celina Wong, CEO of Data Culture

Wong, who previously served as Head of Data at TULA Skincare, brings with her an impressive record of achievements including overseeing significant growth and playing a pivotal role in harnessing the power of data to drive strategic business decisions. She has been a part of several successful start-up exits including TULA's acquisition by Procter & Gamble. Her vast experience across the finance, beauty, B2B SaaS, DTC ecommerce, analytics and data sectors makes her an invaluable addition to the Data Culture team.

Co-Founder Leah Weiss remarked, "It's an exciting moment for Data Culture. Celina's unique blend of data expertise, leadership abilities, and understanding of business users needs aligns perfectly with our vision for the future. We are confident that under her guidance, Data Culture will reach new heights."

Co-Founder Gabi Steele added, "We founded Data Culture with the aim of redefining how businesses approach data. With Celina at the helm, we are looking forward to a new chapter filled with innovation, growth, and continued excellence."

Wong shared her enthusiasm about her new role, stating, "I am excited and honored to join Data Culture. It's an incredible opportunity to lead such a talented, down-to-earth team of data professionals, and to contribute to scaling the organization that Gabi and Leah have built. I've seen the impact that establishing a meaningful data strategy and foundation for sustainable and scalable growth can have. I'm excited to continue that work by helping our clients to unlock their data and develop new insights. Speed to data-driven insights is essential for any businesses looking to be the leader in their industry and Data Culture is on the forefront of enabling that transformation."

About Data Culture:
Founded by Gabi Steele and Leah Weiss, Data Culture is a top-tier data consultancy and data visualization firm, committed to helping businesses unlock their potential through data-driven insights. They pride themselves on bridging the gap between data and decision-making, ensuring their clients remain at the forefront of their respective industries and are empowered to own the solutions Data Culture's team implements. For more information, visit www.datacult.com.

Press Contact:
Celina Wong
[email protected]
347-866-9531

SOURCE Data Culture

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.