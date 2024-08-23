Data Decisions Group Announces Graham McWhorter as President and Chief Operating Officer

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Decisions Group (DDG), a leading provider of data, analytics, and behind-the-firewall MarTech solutions, is pleased to announce that Graham McWhorter has joined the company as President and Chief Operating Officer. In this role, Graham will be responsible for driving the strategic vision, operational excellence, and growth of DDG across all areas of the business.

"Graham is a dynamic and innovative leader with a proven track record of driving growth, enhancing operational performance, and delivering strategic initiatives in high-growth companies," said CEO and founder, Mike Hail. "His extensive experience in setting a compelling vision, building and leading winning teams, developing tech-enabled marketing solutions, and optimizing business operations will be instrumental as we continue to expand DDG's offerings and deliver superior solutions to our customers."

Prior to joining DDG, McWhorter served as CEO of 3S Health, a performance marketing business in the consumer healthcare space, where his growth strategies and operational improvements led to a successful acquisition by a competitor. Prior to 3S Health, Graham spent six years at private equity firm American Securities where he led commercial excellence efforts across the firm's portfolio. Before American Securities, McWhorter spent eight years with McKinsey & Company. He began his career in merchandising at The Home Depot.

At DDG, McWhorter will oversee all key operational functions, including sales, marketing, product development, customer success, finance, and human resources. His leadership will be pivotal in further scaling DDG's proprietary solutions, including REACH and marketing lakehouses – solutions that allow customers to harness marketing data and analytics from "behind-the-firewall" to optimize ROI while protecting data privacy.

"Joining Data Decisions Group represents an exciting opportunity to lead a talented team and contribute to a company that is at the forefront of data-driven and privacy-first marketing solutions," said McWhorter. "Companies looking to improve their marketing ROI will find DDG's solutions stand apart, especially in the healthcare, insurance, financial services and industries. I look forward to working closely with the rest of the team to drive growth and innovation that delivers our vision for the future and our mission for our customers."

McWhorter holds a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Public Policy Studies from Duke University. He is deeply involved in mentoring emerging leaders and is active in his Durham, North Carolina community.

About Data Decisions Group

Data Decisions Group (DDG) is a leading provider of data, analytics, and behind-the-firewall MarTech solutions that empower companies to harness the full power of their customer data to maximize marketing ROI. DDG combines cutting-edge data science with industry-specific expertise to deliver SaaS and customized solutions that drive sales growth and marketing efficiency for customers. DDG's suite of proprietary tools allows clients to optimize marketing in a behind-the-firewall, privacy-first modern lakehouse environment. For more information, visit datadecisionsgroup.com.

