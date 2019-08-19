Data Decisions Group Appoints Dino Fire as President of Data Science

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dino Fire is assuming the role of President Market Research and Data Science at Data Decisions Group (DDG). He replaces Bruno Delahaye as the President of Data Science.

Previously, Dino practiced market research and analytics at Arbitron/Nielsen and FGI Market Research before assuming a leadership role at DDG.

Mike Hail, CEO, DDG stated "Dino is not only an experienced expert in market research and analytics, but he is a strong business unit leader. I am extremely confident that both our clients and our staff will be pleased with the planned improvement in our data science practice."

fusion with our market research survey response data

input of the industry best third- party data

inclusion of DDG data hygiene processes to significantly improve data integration

The managers in the Redwood City office, Marina Makarenko (modeling), Megan Pajarillo (client services) and Joni Li (cloud platform development) will report to Dino Fire. Dino operates out of the Chapel Hill NC location.

About Data Decisions Group

Data Decisions Group provides data, insight, and action services that enable a consumer-first approach to direct marketing across all channels (offline, online, mobile, digital and social). The result is greater consumer engagement and optimal marketing ROI. Our core services include data hygiene, consumer data enhancement and appending, consumer lists, predictive analytics, marketing research, marketing databases, custom audiences across all social and digital channels, and omnichannel campaign management.

Contact

Data Decisions Group, LLC

Whitney Hamilton, Marketing Communications

(469) 804-3689

whitney.hamilton@datadecisionsgroup.com

SOURCE Data Decisions Group

Related Links

http://www.datadecisionsgroup.com/

