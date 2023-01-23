Data Demand Aims to Take Kings Group to Global Lead Generation Leadership Position

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kings Marketing Services, Dubai, has rebranded as Data Demand www.datademand.com, in order to stay more in line with the target audience and business objectives of the business technology-focused demand and lead generation for industry in the US.

This is a strategic move by the company to be in a better position to cater to lead and demand generation needs with advanced services to greater market areas of EMEA, LATAM, APAC, US & Canada, and ANZ.

Samarth Bhargava, the Founder and CEO shared his opinion on the decision to rebrand, "With the tremendous growth that we have witnessed in past year, coupled with client's success, our leads are driving extremely favorable client strategies for their markets. Kings Marketing has taken a strategic leap forward to take a new identity as Data Demand for future growth to cater to the demands of the world's fastest-growing regions and markets. Data Demand is a step forward in our bid to be a global leader in lead generation solutions."

Boost Lead Generation and Demand Generation with Data Demand

Over the last four years, Data Demand has built a database of over 27 million business contacts mostly powered by capturing their individual buying behavior and intent signals.

With a global audience spread across all major regions (excluding mainland China and Japan), Data Demand works consistently and efficiently to get the customized leads that enable client brand's global messaging out. Powered by three successful online publications, www.ITDigest.com www.ReadMagazine.com, and www.MarTech360.com from one of the most globally prominent technology media groups in the B2B marketing & publication industry.

Data Demand offers solutions that help discover newer leads using an intent-based, precise, global prospect hunt. Our multichannel marketing services deliver increased brand recognition in your target market by making your content contextually relevant. With dedicated SME teams, we ensure your campaign is a blend of excellent copywriting, keyword-based profiling, and flawless execution. And armed with these customized and well thought out solutions for brand engagement, our analysts navigate through the list of prospects to prep and prime your ideal customer profile with a deep holistic insight into your target audience. In this new avatar, and ably backed by our peer-to-peer media properties, Data Demand plans to become a market leader in the lead generation space, globally.

The research & analytics arm of Kings Marketing Services will continue to be called www.Extrapolate.com They host one of the most extensive repositories of syndicated and custom industry reports that are available today.

For more information, contact:

Stephanie McGrath

(917) 985-8541

[email protected]

SOURCE Data Demand