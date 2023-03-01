Data-Driven Analyst Firm GTM Partners Releases the 4 Steps to Identify & Quantify your Total Relevant Market

The deep dive guide addresses the first pillar of the 8-pillar GTM Operating System and helps organizations look at developing ICP strategically and beyond firmographic criteria.

ATLANTA, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GTM Partners , the Go-to-Market (GTM) analyst firm focused on making go-to-market simple, releases the deep dive guide on the 4 Steps to identify & quantify your Total Relevant Market (TRM) . This guide is the first of eight focusing on each of the 8 pillars of the GTM Operating System, the new framework for GTM.

GTM Partners believe that companies need to focus not just on their total addressable market, but rather on the market that is actively shopping, which they call your total relevant market. Having a great market fit is key, but having a great market fit with companies who are looking to buy will give companies a much stronger understanding of who to focus on, how to attract them, and how to grow their long-term. The company also believes that the customer profile is a living solution that will change as organizations grow and as the market changes. Using the GTM Partners framework allows organizations to quickly understand and articulate their ideal customer profile, keep the entire GTM team working in concert, and improve efficiency and effectiveness.

Unlike traditional analyst firms, research, frameworks, and guides are freely available to all via the GTM Partners content hub . As a follow-up to the TRM guide GTM Partners will be launching a virtual event featuring customers of vendors within this pillar and also a use-case-driven online tech landscape instead.

"We have always maintained that GTM is a holistic transformation process," says Bryan Brown, co-founder and chief analyst of GTM Partners. "As we advise our customers on GTM it's important to highlight the benefits of having a well-defined Total Relevant Market (TRM). TRM is essential for improving customer time-to-value, solving for retention, and having a path to NRR. It should not be viewed as a mere top-of-the-funnel marketing exercise but a core component of GTM strategy."

The guide features GTM technology vendors such as Bombora, Clearbit, Demandbase, G2, Goldcast, Hushly, HG Insights, Openprise, Pathfactory, Salesintel, Salesloft, Uberflip, Terminus, and Vidyard whose solutions provide the necessary data to help companies execute on their TRM.

About GTM Partners

GTM Partners , a data-driven Go-To-Market Analyst firm, helps organizations and GTM vendors achieve efficient growth by transforming their GTM strategy. We work with high-growth companies to help them unify their GTM teams and provide lasting strategies and frameworks. GTM Partners with a mission to make Go-To-Market simple aims to be the voice of the industry for GTM.

We do this by offering:

Data and benchmarks collected from data providers, including G2 and Bombora, as well as our community of the world's fastest-growing companies.

Research, best practices, and design frameworks to provide guidance on the best-in-class approaches to strategizing, executing, and tooling your Go-to-Market approach.

Personalized advice and support from experienced leaders and practitioners help you address business challenges in a manner that is authentic and specific to you. Our consulting work focuses on areas such as Go-to-Market strategy, creating a Point of View, and Go-to-Market execution strategy across the 8 pillars of GTM.

Events and networking with industry leaders looking to define the category of Go-to-Market and revolutionize the way we create value for our organizations.

