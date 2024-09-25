Data-Driven Health and Fitness Leader OxeFit Surpasses $70M Funding Milestone

Biohacking Legend Dave Asprey and Solidcore Founder Anne Mahlum join investor team as company unveils new cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence

DALLAS, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OxeFit , leaders of AI-driven health and fitness experiences, today announced Dave Asprey and Anne Mahlum as investors in the company's latest $17.5M round of funding, bringing the total to over $70M, to date. With continued interest from entrepreneur and professional athlete investors, the new funds will be used to further deliver on OxeFit's commitment to bring state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence (AI) to its health and fitness experiences.

Anne and Dave join a deep bench of notable investors who have turned to OxeFit to achieve their own personal health and fitness goals, including soccer legend Harry Kane, pro golfer Dustin Johnson and NFL quarterback Dak Prescott.

Anchored by products ( XP1 and XS1 ) that enable an ecosystem of deep data, the OxeFit experience includes the most technologically-advanced platforms, innovative health and wellness programs, gamification, and a robust content library that allows anyone to live healthier.

"Technology has unleashed an incredible amount of data that we can use to better ourselves mentally and physically. OxeFit's XP1 and XS1 cracked the code on delivering the tools you need to do exactly what your body needs to become healthier and more powerful, in very little time. It's so much more than just a gym," said entrepreneur, author and recognized "father of biohacking," Dave Asprey. "That's why I'm thrilled to have added OxeFit to over 30 locations of Upgrade Labs, and I'm even more thrilled to join the OxeFit team. Together, we will transform the way we workout and live healthier, longer lives with science!"

"I look at a lot of investments and OxeFit won this category for me with a product that is head and shoulders above the competition and a talented team who knows how to execute." said Solidcore founder Anne Mahlum. "I am incredibly excited to be part of this company that is changing the future of fitness with personalized data to help people achieve their health and wellness goals."

The OxeFit Experience with AI

AI is playing a pivotal role in the future of fitness. OxeFit's core technology (hardware and software) integrates AI, robotics, movement and performance tracking, advanced coaching and analytics, all driven by unparalleled data science to connect, collaborate, and ultimately transform the health of individuals.

Starting today and rolling out in the coming months, key AI features include:

Personalized Training Programs - The AI Virtual Trainer will create programs based not only on a user's personal goals, but update them in real time based on how the user is training. Using AI models that are based on optimized results driven methodology, the training data is constantly monitored and evaluated by OxeFit's software to deliver the user the perfect workout.

- The AI Virtual Trainer will create programs based not only on a user's personal goals, but update them in real time based on how the user is training. Using AI models that are based on optimized results driven methodology, the training data is constantly monitored and evaluated by OxeFit's software to deliver the user the perfect workout. Health Snapshots and Tracking - The suite of assessments and data tracking use AI models to provide analysis and insights into a user's health and wellness status and progress. The tracking will be able to detect possible injuries before they happen or determine when post-injury rehabilitation is complete.

- The suite of assessments and data tracking use AI models to provide analysis and insights into a user's health and wellness status and progress. The tracking will be able to detect possible injuries before they happen or determine when post-injury rehabilitation is complete. Digital Training Assistant - The AI-based assistant is integrated into the product platforms and in the app, from helping users discover new OxeFit content to building an "exercise playlist" based on goals and interests. While training, the assistant will provide feedback on movements and form to maximize the results of each session. If a user has questions about their numbers, the assistant can be used to help them better understand what their data means.

- The AI-based assistant is integrated into the product platforms and in the app, from helping users discover new OxeFit content to building an "exercise playlist" based on goals and interests. While training, the assistant will provide feedback on movements and form to maximize the results of each session. If a user has questions about their numbers, the assistant can be used to help them better understand what their data means. AI Gaming for OxePlay - Only OxeFit has highly dynamic interactive fitness gaming. When a game is initiated, bot players - powered by AI - will play alongside the human. This way, there will always be someone to compete with regardless of game preference and skill level. Bot intelligence includes human-like strategies and the ability to chat with users during play.

"OxeFit's XP1 and XS1 are the only products to fully integrate a user's data from cardio, strength, balance and gaming - allowing it to be analyzed holistically - a key differentiator in providing our users with an AI-driven training experience and the personalized insights that map to their goals and abilities," said Rab Shanableh, CEO of OxeFit. "Dave and Anne have long pioneered a data-driven approach to healthier living, and we could not be more excited to bring their expertise to OxeFit as we continue to deliver on our mission."

About OxeFit

OxeFit is a digital fitness and technology company that produces the XP1 and XS1, first-of-their-kind strength training systems, revolutionizing the world of connected fitness through advanced robotics and artificial intelligence. By harnessing data-driven workout programs, the XP1 and XS1's computer-controlled weight loads allow for variable resistance training while state-of-the-art technologies capture data and monitor form to identify weaknesses and potential for injury. Included in the OxeFit ecosystem is a library of engaging content, which seeks to bring a new element of connectivity to the fitness community. OxeFit is headquartered in Plano, Texas. For more information, visit oxefit.com.

