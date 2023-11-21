SEA GIRT, N.J., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Radius Care, a leading technology company in healthcare, is revolutionizing healthcare decision-making using its data analytics and advanced machine learning platform.

The machine learning platform finds patterns which reveal deviations from standard practices and uncovers hidden trends and anomalies within healthcare claims data. These findings offer crucial insights for healthcare professionals to work toward effective solutions.

Designed for transparency, the companies AI platform uncovers unexpected findings in healthcare data. For instance, it highlights a rise in off-label medication use, such as prescribing diabetes drugs for weight loss. Radius Care advocates for greater scrutiny to ensure patient safety and anticipates that this knowledge will prompt important conversations within the healthcare community. "As we predict these types of results, our goal is to arm healthcare organizations with information that will guide more informed decisions about their members' healthcare, fostering trust and accountability within the medical community," said Vanessa Brand, Vice President of Client Strategies.

The exploration of claims data also extends to healthcare quality, with our analysis indicating a difference in patient satisfaction levels. Radius Care is committed to improving the patient's experience by providing greater clarity in the selection of healthcare providers. By providing organizations with the tools and information necessary to offer the best choices for their members' overall health, Radius Care aims to shape a future where quality is prioritized in healthcare.

The company is committed to leveraging its technology to contribute to meaningful solutions for all healthcare stakeholders. By implementing data-driven solutions that enhance access to quality care, costs are contained while improving the well-being of individuals.

As Radius Care continues this journey, these insights will not only shape the future of healthcare but also foster a new era of simplicity, efficiency, and patient-centered care. The discoveries made through the machine learning platform are primed to have a lasting impact on the industry, paving the way for a healthier healthcare landscape.

About Radius Care: Radius Care is a leading healthcare technology company specializing in advanced data analytics and consumer engagement solutions. With a mission to transform healthcare through innovative technologies, Radius Care empowers healthcare organizations to unlock the value of their data, gain actionable insights, and improve patient outcomes.

