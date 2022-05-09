Data Driven Holdings Drives Auto Transactions with Off-Lease Strategy

Urban Science's recent case study on DDH's success is a must-read for dealers looking to increase sales. Results show that advertising to expiring-lease customers is the most effective use of advertising dollars. This success led DDH to create Qualified Customer (QC), a business that connects car dealers to qualified in-market buyers. To learn more, visit TheQualifiedCustomer.com .

This success is due in part to DDH's partnerships with Equifax and Urban Science. These relationships give the company access to comprehensive data, including:

Consumer credit and financial standing

Lease/loan criteria (rate, term, balance, monthly payment)

Lease/loan position (equity, LTV, time remaining)

Verification (income, employment, identity)

Credit utilization (capacity)

The campaign capitalized on used car values increasing lease-return rate capturing expiring-lease audiences up to 12 months before lease-end. This strategy, which accounted for 48% of sales (10,318 cars) for the Northern Ohio Honda Dealers, has proven to be efficient and effective in normal markets and particularly in the current market.

Scott Fletcher, Qualified Customer's co-founder explains, "Customers near the end of their lease are some of the most valuable. This [strategy] offers a win-win – dealers will sell/lease new vehicles, acquire late-model, low-mileage used vehicles, and generate additional internal ROs per record. It is more valuable to bring in one customer from this strategy than any other."

Data Driven Holdings is a family of brands changing how consumers buy and service cars. Each brand provides data-driven technology and advertising solutions to the automotive industry. Our suite of technology and award-winning creative impacts the customer journey on every level. Since 2005, we have exclusively served the automotive industry. We serve customers at the Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 levels. To learn more, visit https://datadrivenholdings.com/.

