Data-Driven Home Platform Kukun Expands Partnership With Digital Personal Finance Company SoFi

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Kukun, the leader in property data and predictive analytics for home renovations, announces that SoFi will be adding the new Kukun Digital Cost Estimator into the SoFi app via Relay, SoFi's personal financial management tool. This addition builds on SoFi and Kukun's existing partnership since 2018 with SoFi offering Kukun and SoFi's Home Improvement Cost Calculator products to their customers. Kukun is providing Relay users property data, property photos, and property values with Automated Valuation Models (AVM) for those who want to know details about specific home investments.

By implementing Kukun's Property Tracking feature, Relay will allow members to track the value of owned real estate and manage various financial aspects related to the home. Relay aims to be the single destination to help SoFi members have a comprehensive understanding of their money, and real estate is often the most significant financial investment, making it a critical asset to track and manage.

Kukun's latest Cost Estimator can now be found on Relay so consumers can better allocate their remodeling budgets for the best possible result, improving the investment value of their homes.

"We are excited for this expansion of our technology relationship given the booming real estate market and growth of the renovation economy," says Raf Howery, CEO and founder of Kukun.

Under the arrangement, Kukun will provide SoFi with Automated Valuation Models (AVM), images and enhance its current digital estimator. The improved tool will include new rooms such as home gym and office and a real-time calculation of the return on investment (ROI) of every remodeling project.

"At SoFi, we're on a mission to help our members achieve financial independence to realize their ambitions," said Jennifer Nuckles, Executive Vice President at SoFi. "With Relay, we want to provide our members with a holistic, real-time look at their finances and now, in partnership with Kukun, we'll differentiate our personal finance offering by giving members insight into their real estate assets, which is a critical component in helping members get their money right."

Kukun is the leading originator of property data and predictive analytics, enabling homeowners to buy better, remodel smarter, and maintain easier. Kukun's products help consumers, realtors, real estate investors make forward-thinking financial decisions to generate wealth. The Company provides solutions that illustrate which communities are likely to see the most price appreciation, how to make a profit on home renovations, easily estimate the cost of any renovation, and include all information a home buyer and homeowner needs to optimize their home experience. Kukun's data and analytics products also serve leading companies in the investment, real estate, construction, and banking industries. Kukun is the only real estate renovation engine that is used on the websites of many of the largest banks across America. Visit https://mykukun.com/ to learn more.

SoFi helps people achieve financial independence to realize their ambitions. Our products for borrowing, saving, spending, investing and protecting give our more than one million members fast access to tools to get their money right. SoFi membership comes with the key essentials for getting ahead, including career advisors and connection to a thriving community of like-minded, ambitious people. SoFi is also the naming rights partner of SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams. For more information, visit SoFi.com or download our iOS and Android apps.

