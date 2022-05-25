Data Dynamics Collaborates with Microsoft for another exciting Live Webinar

TEANECK, N.J., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After a successful webinar in February 2022, Data Dynamics announced another exciting live webinar titled – "Reimagine. Reorganize. Reinforce. - 5 data-driven approaches for a successful cloud migration" on June 01, 2022, at 1:00 PM EDT. The webinar will feature Vamshi Kommineni, Group Product Manager, Azure Storage – Microsoft; Chris Cochran, Vice President of Cloud Strategy & Alliances and Cuong Le, Chief Strategy Officer - both from Data Dynamics.

Our expert panel will discuss the importance of data-driven cloud migration during this 30-minute live discussion. Data-driven cloud migration is critical when enterprises deal with massive amounts of unstructured data. Data must be understood and analyzed before moving to the cloud. This webinar will discuss some best practices organizations can utilize to gain maximum intelligence from their unstructured data and ensure a smooth and timely transition to the cloud. The panel will further introduce Microsoft's Azure File Migration Program, which features Data Dynamics' StorageX to provide intelligent, swift, and secure zero license cost migrations into Azure, followed by a Q&A session.

"Unstructured data is one of the biggest challenges for enterprises migrating their data to the cloud. However, there is a proven approach to analyzing data before moving it to the cloud, which can help with simplified, cost-efficient, and intelligent cloud migration. This webinar will highlight the importance of analyzing unstructured data and some tips and tricks to extract intelligence from it before moving it to the cloud. Furthermore, we will discuss some of the remarkable business outcomes we have delivered with our new Azure File Migration Program, which helps with seamless migration into Azure at no cost," says Chris Cochran.

Click here to register for the live webinar on June 01 at 1:00 PM EDT.

About Data Dynamics

Data Dynamics is a leading provider of enterprise data management solutions, helping organizations structure their unstructured data with their Unified Unstructured Data Management Platform. The platform encompasses four modules- Data Analytics, Mobility, Security, and Compliance. Proven in over 26 of the Fortune 100 companies, the Platform is a one-stop solution that enables organizations to unlock data-driven insights, secure data, ensure compliance and governance and drive hybrid cloud data management.

Visit: www.datadynamicsinc.com or contact at [email protected] .

SOURCE Data Dynamics