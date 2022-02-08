Data Dynamics Partners with Microsoft to Provide a Migration Solution to Accelerate Cloud Journey. Tweet this

The platform uses automated, policy-based file data migration from heterogeneous storage into Azure storage and ensures minimum to no risk with automatic access control and file security management.

Piyush Mehta, CEO of Data Dynamics, said, "We are pleased to announce this collaboration with Microsoft. The power, versatility, and expandability of data management in Microsoft Azure is critical for a customers' digital transformation journey. The first and most difficult step is migrating on-premises data into Azure. With the Azure File Migration Program, we aim to help customers intelligently, efficiently, and securely move their data from heterogeneous storage environments into Azure." Piyush adds, "What sets us apart is the use of a single software data management platform for mobility, analytics, security, and compliance."



"The Microsoft Azure File Migration Program is instrumental for organizations embracing the scale and flexibility of the cloud. Through this program, we are helping organizations address some of their most critical challenges in the cloud migration lifecycle, such as cost, speed, talent, and risk. This collaboration with Data Dynamics can provide our customers with the right technology solutions for their cloud digital transformation strategies.", said Jurgen Willis, Vice President, Optimized Workloads and Storage.

About Data Dynamics

Data Dynamics is the leader in data democratization by providing data Analytics, Mobility, Security, and Compliance solutions. The insight, intelligence, and automation leveraging the platform drives risk mitigation, enhanced data security, secure sharing of sensitive data, and storage optimization all from a single platform. Visit: www.datadynamicsinc.com or contact at [email protected].

SOURCE Data Dynamics