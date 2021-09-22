Data Dynamics Selected to Finalist for DCS Awards 2021

TEANECK, N.J., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Dynamics , the leader in Unified Unstructured Data Management, announced today that it has been selected as a finalist under the "Cloud Project of the Year" category by DCS Awards 2021.

The DCS awards are designed to reward the product designers, manufacturers, suppliers, and providers operating in the data center arena. The Awards recognize the achievements of the vendors and their business partners alike and this year encompass a wider range of both facilities and information technology award categories designed to address all of the main areas of the datacenter market in Europe.

Data Dynamics submitted their entry for "Cloud Project of the Year" category, showcasing the value their Software Platform brought in helping an Fortune 25 Enterprise Customer meet their challenge in identifying and moving over 700 Terabytes of data, (consisting of hundreds of millions of files) to a public cloud provider in an risk mitigated and timely manner. The project timelines were reduced to under 18% of the original forecast due to the automation provided via The Unified Unstructured Data Management Platform. Leveraging both the Platform interface and its robust RESTful APIs, the customer was able to build out a workflow that automated the process and required minimal interaction from their internal teams.

Piyush Mehta, Founder and CEO of Data Dynamics, said, "The DCS Finalist recognition is validation of our Platform strategy and the value it provides to enterprises in their digital journey. Our commitment to a 'customer first' approach in all things we do allows us to ensure that every action taken delivers value for our customers."

About Data Dynamics

Data Dynamics is a leader in managing unstructured data via its Unified Unstructured Data Management Platform, providing data Analytics, Mobility, Security, and Compliance. The insight, intelligence, and automation leveraging the Platform drives risk mitigation, enhanced data security, and storage optimization all from a single Platform.

Proven in over 25% of the Fortune 100, the Data Dynamics Platform can scale to meet the requirements of global enterprise workloads. Leveraging a single Software Platform, enterprise customers no longer need to deploy individual point solutions. The Platform enables the adoption of hybrid, public and multi-cloud strategies, builds higher quality SLAs, and improves business process modernization. Please visit: https://www.datadynamicsinc.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , and Twitter .

