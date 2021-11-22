Data Dynamics Strengthens its Board of Directors with the addition of former CIO, Global Banking and Markets at Bank of America, David Reilly

TEANECK, N.J., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Dynamics , the leader in empowering the digital enterprise through the democratization of data, today announced that it has added industry veteran, David Reilly, to its Board of Directors. Mr. Reilly is a recognized and proven leader with extensive experience driving digital adoption and transformation at global scale for the world's top financial institutions. David Reilly joins industry veterans Andy Monshaw, Randy Seidl, and Henri Richard on the Data Dynamics Board.

"We are delighted to welcome David Reilly to the Data Dynamics Board of Directors," said Piyush Mehta, CEO of Data Dynamics. "David brings a wealth of experience and believes in our vision of providing data democratization and empowerment leveraging technology. I look forward to his insight and guidance. Excited to have him join in our journey!"

With more than 25 years of experience, David has worked across the technology spectrum with some of the largest global financial institutions including leadership positions at Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, and Merrill Lynch.

"I am thrilled to join the Data Dynamics Board of Directors," said David Reilly. "The future value that companies will derive from IT is from data, and drawing actionable insights from data is increasingly the fuel for business growth. The company's vision of a platform that allows digital enterprises to analyze, move, secure, share, and manage their data across public cloud, private cloud, and on-premises environments is vital for industries like financial services to take the next step toward data democratization. I'm excited to help the company accelerate that vision and develop its already extremely strong platform and roadmap."

"We are pleased to welcome David Reilly to our Board of Directors at this important stage of Data Dynamics' growth," said Andy Monshaw. "As a highly respected and seasoned veteran with valuable industry experience, we look forward to working with David who has developed strong ties and value with global financial institutions that are all facing the same data challenges. I'm excited to have David's industry expertise and vision to take Data Dynamics to the next level."

About Data Dynamics

Data Dynamics is the leader in data democratization by providing data Analytics, Mobility, Security, and Compliance solutions to navigate the data landscape of the digital future. The insight, intelligence, and automation leveraging the Platform drives risk mitigation, enhanced data security, secure sharing of sensitive data, and storage optimization all from a single platform.

Proven in over 25% of the Fortune 100, the Data Dynamics Platform can scale to meet the requirements of global enterprise workloads. The Platform enables the adoption of hybrid, public and multi-cloud strategies, builds higher quality SLAs, and improves business process modernization. Please visit: https://www.datadynamicsinc.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , and Twitter .

Media Contact:

Poornima S

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Data Dynamics