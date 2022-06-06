Data Dynamics Wins Seven Awards in May - Global Business Tech, Globee, and DCS

TEANECK, N.J., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Dynamics, the industry leader in Unified Unstructured Data Management, was recently recognized by three industry associations for their data mobility, analytics, and cloud analytics solutions.

The Globee Silver Disruptor Awards 2022: The first award received was for Information Technology Software for StorageX®, a leading unstructured data migration software that automates petabyte-scale migrations across heterogeneous environments and intelligent data placement without vendor lock-in. The company won the second award for Products, Solutions, and Innovation in Business Intelligence and Analytics for Insight AnalytiX™, their analytics-driven data management software that combines AI/ML technologies for content and context analysis to ensure data privacy and security.

The DCS awards 2022: Winner of 'Cloud Project of the Year' for enabling file modernization into a single data lake to enable intelligent and secure data sharing for a global customer experience technology and services company and winner of 'Data Centre ICT Storage Innovation of the Year' for migrating, managing, and consolidating 40PBs of data with a unified unstructured data management platform for a Fortune 20 financial services institution. As a runner-up in two categories, the company was awarded the 'Edge Project of the Year' and the 'Data Centre Consolidation/Upgrade Project of the Year'.

Cuong Le, Chief Strategy Officer of Data Dynamics, said, "These awards are an honor and a testament to the hard work and customer-first commitment our team embodies every day! Hearty congrats and kudos to the team. A big thank you to the industry associations for this recognition."

About Data Dynamics

Data Dynamics is a leading provider of enterprise data management solutions, helping organizations structure their unstructured data with their Unified Unstructured Data Management Platform. The platform encompasses four modules- Data Analytics, Mobility, Security, and Compliance. Proven in over 26 Fortune 100 companies, the Platform is a one-stop solution that enables organizations to unlock data-driven insights, secure data, ensure compliance and governance and drive hybrid cloud data management.

