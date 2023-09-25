Data-entry Outsourcing Services Market size to grow by USD 185.56 million between 2022 - 2027| Market is Driven by the increasing need for cost-effective solutions to improve efficiency - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Data-entry Outsourcing Services Market size is projected to increase by USD 185.56 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.01%, during the forecast period. The growing demand for cost-effective solutions aimed at enhancing efficiency is fueling the expansion of the data entry outsourcing services market. By entrusting non-core tasks like content management to specialized companies, businesses can streamline operations, reduce expenses, and expedite processes. Consequently, data entry outsourcing becomes a strategic approach for enterprises to attain cost-effectiveness and operational enhancement. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Request a sample report now

Data-entry Outsourcing Services Market: Challenge

The data-entry outsourcing services market encounters a significant challenge in managing the substantial volume and intricate nature of data. This challenge is particularly prominent in the global market for data entry outsourcing services. With businesses accumulating vast quantities of data, service providers are tasked with the demanding responsibility of effectively processing, organizing, and accurately inputting this information.

Data-entry Outsourcing Services Market: Segmentation Analysis

The data-entry outsourcing services market is segmented by End-user (BFSI, IT and telecom, Manufacturing, Healthcare, and Others), Type (E-commerce products, Invoices, Customer orders, Forms and documents, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East and Africa).

The BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) segment is poised for substantial market share growth during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the extensive presence and expansion of banks and financial institutions. Notably, the increasing demand for financial inclusion in emerging economies like India plays a significant role in driving this trend. To cater to this demand, BFSI companies are strategically establishing offices, even in remote areas, to broaden their customer base.

Data-entry Outsourcing Services Market: Key Companies

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Sizes Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by End-User Market Segmentation by Type Market Segmentation by Geography Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, & Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

