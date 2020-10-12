Data Extraction Market to Hit $4.90 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 11.8% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Data Extraction Market by Component (Solution and Service), Data Type (Unstructured and Semi-Structured & Structured), Deployment Model (On-Premise and Cloud), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises), and Industry Vertical (BFSI, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Government, Energy & Utilities, Transportation, Retail & E-commerce, IT & Telecom, Education and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". As per the report, the global data extraction industry accounted $2.14 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $4.90 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Major determinants of the market

Increase in adoption of big data analytics software by multiple organizations, need for dedicated storage systems, and numerous benefits offered by data extraction solutions drive the growth of the global data extraction market. However, complexity and concerns regarding data quality issues hamper the market growth. On the contrary, surge in application of artificial intelligence in data extraction and adoption of virtual data warehousing are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

Download Report Sample (150 Pages PDF with Insights) @

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7162

COVID-19 scenario:

Due to lockdown, there is a significant rise in online education and demand for data extraction tools to improve performance of students by adopting suitable policy for them.

As most of the organizations have adopted work from home, this has boosted the demand for data extraction to monitor each employee's performance.

Moreover, government are leveraging data extraction to take new steps against COVID-19 spread and device regulation accordingly.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the data extraction market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/7162

The solution segment dominated the market

By component, the solution segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global data extraction market, owing to growing need to manage increasing data across the globe. However, the service segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period, due to adoption of services among end users, as they ensure the effective functioning of data extraction software.

The cloud segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2027

By deployment model, the cloud segment is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 13.1% during the study period, owing to its high data transfer speed and security features. However, the on-premise segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to more than half of the global data extraction market, due to rise in adoption of cloud services across various industries.

North America held the largest share

By region, the market across North America contributed the highest share in 2019, holding to nearly half of the market, owing to business in North America adopting data extraction tools to easily extract insights from unstructured data. However, the global data extraction market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period, due to strategies adopted by key players to establish their business in the emerging countries such as China and India.

For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7162

Major market players

Alteryx, Inc.

Fair Isaac Corporation

Altair Engineering Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Matillion Ltd.

SAP SE

SAS Institute, Inc.

Teradata Corporation

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Similar Reports:

Integrated Workplace Management System Market Expected to Reach $5.78 Billion by 2027

Predictive Analytics Market Expected to Reach $35.45 Billion by 2027

Asia-Pacific Energy Management System Market is Expected to reach $11.8 Billion by 2020

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

SOURCE Allied Market Research