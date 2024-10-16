Data Fabric Leader Promethium Taps Prat Moghe as New CEO - Expands Its Leadership Team with Additional Appointments to Support Market Need and Growth

Founder Kaycee Lai to focus on driving product vision and innovation as Chief Strategy Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Promethium , creators of an award-winning AI-native data fabric which empowers organizations to automate the creation of data products via GenAI, today announced the appointment of Prat Moghe as its new Chief Executive Officer. Moghe, a seasoned technology executive with 25 years of experience in data and analytics, succeeds Kaycee Lai, Promethium's Founder and current CEO. Lai will transition to the role of Chief Strategy Officer, where he will continue to focus on driving strategy and innovation for the company.

From left to right: Lovan Chetty, VP of Product & Customer Success, Durgesh Mankekar, VP of Engineering, Prat Moghe, CEO, Kaycee Lai, Founder & Chief Strategy Officer, and Sam Berg VP of Sales & Business Development

"The Board welcomes Prat to the leadership team and looks forward to working closely with him to strengthen and expand on Promethium's mission: helping companies leverage data fabric and AI to democratize data and make it more impactful for their business," said Ganesh Bell, Managing Director at Insight Partners. "Prat's leadership experience in modern data stack makes him the ideal candidate to help Promethium capitalize on the tremendous market opportunity AI presents. We welcome him to the team and look forward to helping him expand on the work Kaycee has done, and will continue to do, for Promethium's customers."

As Promethium enters its next phase of growth, the company has also expanded its leadership team with key executive hires, including Durgesh Mankekar as VP of Engineering, Lovan Chetty as VP of Product and Customer Success, and Sam Berg as VP of Sales and Business Development.

"I am thrilled to join Promethium at such an exciting time in the company's journey," said Prat Moghe, CEO of Promethium. "Data fabric continues to be recognized as an innovative design for data management due to its flexibility, reusability, and approach to data integration but Promethium makes it a practical reality by enabling enterprises to deploy a turnkey data fabric in minutes versus building it over months with expensive resources. I want to thank Kaycee and the team for laying such a strong foundation of innovation. I'm excited to work with our team and our Board to grow the company and to accelerate our quest to help customers unlock the full potential of their data."

Prat is a successful founder, entrepreneur, and executive with experience scaling multiple startups and public companies. His recent roles include EVP at Cloudera, Founder & CEO at Cazena, and previously SVP at IBM Netezza. He has launched and scaled category-creating products and businesses that have benefited hundreds of enterprise customers globally. Prat has been a thought leader in industries including data and analytics, AI/ML, security, and networking. He is also an advisor and mentor to many entrepreneurs and startups, and was the President of TiE Boston and a Trustee of the TiE Board of Trustees.

Kaycee Lai, who founded Promethium with the vision of revolutionizing data management, will remain deeply involved in shaping the company's future. As Chief Strategy Officer, Lai will concentrate on advancing Promethium's product offerings and strategic direction. Under Lai's leadership, Promethium has been adopted by numerous enterprises and has achieved significant milestones, including establishing market leadership of its patented data fabric. The company has earned industry accolades such as Gartner's Cool Vendor in Data Management 2024 and Best Data Management Product at the Codie Awards and is considered an early pioneer of the data fabric concept having spearheaded innovations in NLP-to-SQL.

"We are grateful to our customers and partners that supported Promethium and its strong growth as a pioneer of data fabric. To capitalize on that momentum, we are incredibly fortunate to have Prat Moghe join us as CEO," said Lai. "His extensive experience and leadership in the data and analytics space will be invaluable as we scale Promethium. I look forward to working with him and our new executive team to continue delivering groundbreaking solutions for our customers."

About Promethium

Backed by top investors including Insight Partners, .406 Ventures, and Zetta Venture Partners, Promethium is a leading provider of industry's first Instant Data Fabric. Designed to revolutionize the way businesses manage, discover, and utilize their data, Promethium empowers organizations to streamline their data management processes, enhance analytical capabilities, and drive informed decision-making. With its innovative solutions, Promethium provides a single, unified, consistent view and access to all data from across multiple sources, enabling customers to find new insights and answer pressing business questions while reducing project backlogs and decreasing the total cost of ownership. To learn more visit https://www.promethium.ai or follow on LinkedIn or Twitter .

