Data Fabric Market Size to Reach USD 7.72 Billion in 2028 | Rising Adoption of Cloud Services and Increasing Need for Real-Time Streaming Analytics are Some Key Factors Driving Industry Demand, According to Emergen Research

Vancouver, BC, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global data fabric market size reached USD 1.14 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing need for reducing data inconsistency and improving data quality is one of the major factors expected to continue to drive market revenue growth.

Drivers:

Rising need for real-time streaming analytics is another key factor expected to continue to drive market revenue growth. Big data analytics has been a prominent research topic amongst professionals and academics in recent years. Globally, private and government investments in the adoption of big data analytics have been increasing significantly. Rapid increase in data complexity and volume as a result of expanding cellular data and cloud-computing usage and increased use of technologies including Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet Of Things (IoT) are driving demand for real-time streaming analytics, which in turn is expected to propel revenue growth of the market.

Get Free Sample PDF Copy of the [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/908

Restraints:

Lack of awareness regarding data fabric and shortage of skilled professionals are major factors hampering revenue growth of the market. Additionally, integration issues with legacy systems, and unwillingness to invest in newer technologies are some key factors expected to restrain market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Growth Projections:

Global data fabric market is expected to register a CAGR of 27.2% over the forecast period and revenue is projected to increase from USD 1.14 Billion in 2020 to USD 7.72 Billion in 2028. Rising adoption of cloud services is boosting market revenue growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak compelled enterprises to seek innovative solutions for rapid recovery while also focusing on the important requirement to access adequate data in times of disaster. Additionally, financial institutions have shifted to remote service and marketing employees and introduced digital outreach to clients in order to offer customizable financing options for loans and mortgages. Majority of universities have implemented online educational and virtual classrooms. Such approaches are resulting in increase in the number and diversity of corporate data, which has been boosting market revenue growth during the pandemic, and is expected to fuel revenue growth of the market in the near future.

Current Trends and Innovations:

The trend in the market is focus on reducing data inconsistency and improving data quality, which will supporting market growth. Data fabric solutions enable self-service data consumption while also incorporating controls and automating the data integration process. Companies are customizing data for better insights, as this also aids in reduction of data inconsistency and improvement of data quality.

Looking for Discount on Data Fabric market report [Click Here]@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/908

Geographical Outlook:

Europe data fabric market is expected to register a significantly steady revenue CAGR over the forecast period. Europe market revenue growth is expected to be driven by rapid adoption of data management systems and cloud solutions across end-users in countries in the region.

Strategic Initiatives:

Some major companies included in the market report are SAP SE, Informatica, Inc., Global Ids, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, NetApp, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Splunk, Inc., Teradata Corporation, Idera, Inc., and TIBCO Software, Inc.

In December 2021 , NetApp, Inc. launched the NetApp AFF A900, driven by NetApp ONTAP Enterprise Edition, as the newest development of its all-flash storage system arrays offering. The new AFF A900 provides organizations with the best data storage efficiency to boost business-critical enterprise dataset and application needs, as well as the reliability and security to maintain customer data highly accessible and safe, as well as ease and flexibility which agile organizations' needs.

Explore Complete Report Description and Table of Contents of Data Fabric Market [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/data-fabric-market

Emergen Research has segmented global data fabric on the basis of component, type, deployment, organization size, application, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Solution



Services



Professional Services



Managed Services

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

In-Memory Data Fabric



Disk-based Data Fabric

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

On-premises



On-cloud

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises



Large Enterprises

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Customer Experience Management



Fraud Detection and Security Management



Sales and Marketing Management



Risk and Compliance Management



Business Process Management



Asset Management



Supply Chain Management



Workforce Management

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

IT & Telecom



Manufacturing



BFSI



Government



Healthcare



Transportation & Logistics



Media & Entertainment



Retail & E-Commerce



Energy & Utilities



Education



Travel & Hospitality



Others

Buy Your Exclusive [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/908

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K.





Italy





Spain





BENELUX





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea





Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil





Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia





UAE





South Africa





Turkey





Rest of MEA

Latest Published Reports by Emergen Research in Information and Communication Technology Industry Segment:

Metaverse in Finance Market By Component (Hardware, Software), Technology (Blockchain, Metaverse Wallets, Virtual Assistants, NFT), End Use (Brokerage Firms, Investment Banks, Financial Institutions, Fintech Companies, Digital Asset Management Companies, Financial Advisory Companies, Commercial Banks), and By Region Forecast.

Digital Human Avatar Market By Product Type, By Industry Vertical, and By Region Forecast to 2030.

Metaverse in Manufacturing Market By Component (Hardware, Software), By Technology (AR, VR, MR, IoT, AI), By Application (Supply Chain Management, Product Designing and Development, Factory Landscape, Virtual Warehouse, Others), By End Use Industries (Automotive, Electronics, Manufacturing, Design Companies, Textile, Logistics Providers, Others), and by Region Forecast to 2028.

Nano Satellite Market Size, Share, Trends, By Mass (1kg-3kg, 4kg-6kg, and 7kg-10kg), By Application (Communication, Scientific Research, and others), By End-use, and By Region Forecast to 2030.

Graph Database Market By Component (Solution, Service), By Deployment (On-premise, Cloud), By Graph Type, By Organization Size, By Analysis Type, By Application, By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2030.

Data Visualization Market Size, Share, Trends, By Component (Software, Service, Solution), By Deployment (Cloud and On-Premises), By Enterprise (Small, Medium, Large), By End Use (Healthcare, Education, Government), and By Region Forecast

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trend's existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: [email protected]

Visit for More Insights: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights

Explore Our Custom Intelligence services | Growth Consulting Services

Read our Press Release on Data Fabric @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-data-fabric-market

SOURCE Emergen Research