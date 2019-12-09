Data Fabric Market to Reach $4.54 Bn, Globally, by 2026 at 23.8% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Data Fabric Market by Deployment (On-premise and Cloud), Type (Disk-based Data Fabric and In-memory Data Fabric), Enterprise Size (Small and Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises), and Industry Vertical (BFSI, Telecommunications & IT, Retail, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Government, Energy & Utilities, Media & Entertainment, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026." According to the report, the global data fabric industry was estimated at $812.6 million in 2018 and is expected to hit $4.54 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 23.8% from 2019 to 2026.

Drivers, restraints and opportunities-

Rise in volume & variety of business data, increase in need for business agility & data accessibility, and growing demand for real-time streaming analytics drive the growth of the global data fabric market. On the other hand, lack of awareness associated to data fabric impedes the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, significant data growth in developing regions is expected to create a number of opportunities for the key players in the industry.

The on-premise segment to dominate by 2026-

Based on deployment, the on-premise segment contributed to nearly two-thirds of the global data fabric market share in 2018, and is expected to retain its dominance by 2026. High number of data centers boosts the growth of the segment. At the same time, the cloud segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 26.9% during 2019–2026. Rise in adoption of cloud deployments especially in developing countries fuels the growth of the segment.

The disk-based data fabric segment to lead the trail throughout the forecast period-

Based on type, the disk-based data fabric segment held the major share in 2018, generating three-fifths of the global data fabric market. Growing demand for data fabric solutions among data centers and storage enterprises owing to its ability to integrate and operate in unified environment is expected to drive the growth of the segment in the global market. The in-memory data fabric segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 26.1% throughout the estimated period. This is attributed to its ability to perform parallel computing.

North America to rule the roost in terms of revenue-

Based on geography, North America contributed to more than two-fifths of the global data fabric market revenue in 2018, and is anticipated to maintain the lion's share by 2016. North American countries are expected to adopt data fabric solutions at a high rate due to its compatible infrastructure. Simultaneously, the region across Asia-Pacific would register the fastest CAGR of 26.0% during the study period. This is due to due to the presence of high penetration connected devices in the region.

Frontrunners in the industry-

Global IDs.

IBM Corporation

Talend

Denodo Technologies

NetApp

SAP SE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Software AG

Splunk Inc.

Oracle Corporation.

Knowledge tree is a cloud-based intelligence platform that offers more than 2,000 selective, off-the-shelf reports on niche markets to enable our clients gain deep insights on the latest trends, dynamic technologies, and emerging application areas.

