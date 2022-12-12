Data Finds the Best U.S. Cities for Sober Living, Madison Ranks #1

The holidays are often associated with an increase in alcohol consumption, making it extra challenging for those struggling with sobriety. But a new study reveals that it's easier in some cities than others.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent report by Diabetic.org analyzed data on 26 different ranking factors across 100 U.S. cities to find the best and worst cities for sober living. Those factors were organized into three categories sobriety-related categories: Temptation (i.e., alcohol consumption, excessive drinkers and bars per capita), Infrastructure and Opportunity (i.e., recovery homes, rehabs, and AA locations), and Community and Activity (i.e., nonprofits, residents who volunteer, and parks). Data was translated to a score of 0 through 5 for each factor and weighted according to impact. Individual factor scores were combined to give each city a final score from 0 through 100. Higher scores indicate cities are ideal for sober living.

Madison, WI is the overall best city for sober living with a score of 83.73 out of 100. This is due to its affordability and high number of SAMHSA health treatment centers. The city's volunteer opportunities and park access also make it the top-rated for our community and activity score.

Next is Harrisburg, PA at #2, scoring well due to the number of social associations in the area that people can join to form a sense of community. Harrisburg has more Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meeting locations and offers more affordable living arrangements than the average city.

When it comes to limiting temptations, Provo, UT is the best city thanks to its few bars and low percentage of population that report drinking heavily. Indianapolis, IN ranks #1 for sobriety infrastructure and opportunity. This is driven by its higher number of recovery homes, SAMHSA health treatment centers, and affordable housing options.

"We know how challenging sobriety can be, particularly around the holidays" co-founder Chris Riley says. "That's why we wanted to identify those cities where people can find success with the fewest obstacles."

