Data from Lilly at Alzheimer's Association International Conference 2020® (AAIC® 2020) to Showcase Clinical Advances in Alzheimer's Research

INDIANAPOLIS, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) today announced that new results from 17 research studies will be presented at the upcoming Alzheimer's Association International Conference® 2020 (AAIC® 2020) which will be held virtually July 27-31, 2020. The data highlights Lilly's Alzheimer's program focused on developing both disease-modifying therapies that slow clinical progression by targeting the underlying causes of Alzheimer's disease (AD) and novel diagnostics and biomarkers to enable a timely and more accurate diagnosis. Alzheimer's is a relentless, fatal disease creating a health crisis for patients, families and society. Out of the top six diseases affecting Americans, AD is the only one with no treatment to prevent, cure or slow the disease.

"Lilly's commitment to Alzheimer's research continues with speed and collaboration to propel the science forward," said John Sims, M.D., global brand development leader and senior medical director of Neurodegeneration. "The research findings we are sharing at this meeting are exciting and highlight our unwavering efforts to find solutions that may lead to a disease-modifying therapy, improve the ability to diagnose earlier in the disease progression, and advance our understanding of how the disease impacts those living with it."

For over 30 years, Lilly has been committed to bringing innovative Alzheimer's disease therapies and diagnostics to patients and continues to lead the field in research, which also includes identifying biomarkers to support early detection of the disease. Our rich neurodegeneration pipeline is shaped by the research and development investments we have made, and our collaborations with others in the scientific community.

Studies being presented include (please note, all times listed below are Central Daylight Time and may be subject to change):

Blood Biomarker Data

Plasma Phospho -tau217 Can Detect Alzheimer-like Tau Pathology in Parkinson's Disease with Dementia and Dementia with Lewy Bodies Poster, Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Comparative Diagnostic Performance of Plasma P-tau217 and P-tau181 in Alzheimer's Disease and Frontotemporal Lobar Degeneration and Correlations with [18F]Flortaucipir-PET Uptake Poster, Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Plasma Phospho -tau217 Is a Potential Early Diagnostic and Prognostic Biomarker of Alzheimer's Disease Poster, Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Phospho-tau217 and Phospho -tau181 in Plasma and CSF as Biomarkers for Alzheimer's Disease Presentation, Tuesday, July 28, 2020 , 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM

Comparison of Cerebrospinal Fluid Phosphorylated Tau 181 and 217 for Cognitive Progression Presentation, Tuesday, July 28, 2020 ; chat session 8:30 AM -8:55AM

Flortaucipir Data

Neuropathological Diagnoses of Subjects Autopsied in the Phase 3 Clinicopathological Study of Flortaucipir F18 PET Imaging Presentation, Tuesday, July 28, 2020 , 1:00 PM

Network Diffusion Model Enhances Predictions of Future Tau -PET Burden in Alzheimer's Patients Presentation, Monday, July 27, 2020 ; chat session, 12:30 PM-12:55 PM

Longitudinal Flortaucipir Accumulation Is Spatially Distinct Across Baseline Tau Burden Stages: Summary from Three Phase 2/3 Interventional Trials in Alzheimer's Disease Presentation, Tuesday, July 28, 2020; chat session, 8:00 AM-8:25 AM

Lanabecestat

Reasons for Study Exclusion by Sex in Lanabecestat Studies AMARANTH and DAYBREAK-ALZ Poster, Wednesday, July 29, 2020

Solanezumab Data

Solanezumab In-Depth Outcomes Presentation, Wednesday, July 29, 2020

Overview of Dominantly Inherited AD and Topline DIAN-TU Results of Solanezumab and Gantenerumab Presentation, Wednesday, July 29, 2020

Panel Discussion: DIAN-TU Trial Collaborative Effort Presentation, Wednesday, July 29, 2020 , 1 PM- 2 PM

Disease State Understanding Data

Disease Progression and Costs at 2-Year Follow-up of GERAS-US: A 3-Year Study of Mild Cognitive Impairment and Mild Dementia Due to Alzheimer's Disease in the United States Poster, Thursday, July 30, 2020

A Cost Consequence Analysis of Early Detection of AD in the MOPEAD Project – A Project Within the EU Research Agenda IMI-2 Poster, Thursday, July 30, 2020

The Pattern of Performance on Sensitive Tests of 4 Cognitive Domains Improves Delineation of Groups with Progressive Cognitive Decline in Alzheimer's Disease Poster, Wednesday, July 29, 2020

General Practitioners' Opinion on Early and Pre-Dementia Diagnosis of AD – A MOPEAD Project Survey in Five European Countries Poster, Wednesday, July 29, 2020

The IMI-EU H2020 Project MOPEAD – Outcome of Different Screening Methods to Identify MCI/AD Poster, Wednesday, July 29, 2020

Tau Therapies: O-GlcNAcase (OGA) Inhibitor

A Single Ascending Dose Study in Healthy Volunteers to Assess the Safety and PK of LY3372689, an Inhibitor of O-GlcNAcase (OGA) Enzyme Poster, Wednesday, July 29, 2020

Brain Target Occupancy of LY3372689, an Inhibitor of the O-GlcNAcase (OGA) Enzyme: Translation from Rat to Human Poster, Tuesday, July 28, 2020

About Alzheimer's Disease

Alzheimer's disease is a fatal illness that causes progressive decline in memory and other aspects of cognition. Dementia due to Alzheimer's is the most common form of dementia, accounting for 60 to 80 percent of all cases1. There are currently over 50 million people living with dementia around the world, with numbers expected to increase to nearly 152 million by 20502. Almost 10 million new cases of dementia are diagnosed each year worldwide, implying one new case every 3 seconds, and a significant increase in the caregiving burden placed on society and families. In the US alone, there was an increase of 8 million new caregivers from 2015 to 20203. The current annual societal and economic cost of dementia is estimated at $1 trillion, an amount that is expected to double by 2030 unless we find a way to slow the disease.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Lilly is a global health care leader that unites caring with discovery to create medicines that make life better for people around the world. We were founded more than a century ago by a man committed to creating high-quality medicines that meet real needs, and today we remain true to that mission in all our work. Across the globe, Lilly employees work to discover and bring life-changing medicines to those who need them, improve the understanding and management of disease, and give back to communities through philanthropy and volunteerism. To learn more about Lilly, please visit us at lilly.com and lilly.com/newsroom. P-LLY

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) about Lilly's Alzheimer's Disease platform and reflects Lilly's current beliefs. Among other things, there is no guarantee that future study results will be consistent with study findings to date. For further discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, see Lilly's Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Lilly undertakes no duty to update forward-looking statements to reflect events after the date of this release.

