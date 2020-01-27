Data from OncoSec's Visceral Lesion Applicator (VLA) to be Presented at the Society of Interventional Oncology Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO and PENNINGTON, N.J., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OncoSec Medical Incorporated ("OncoSec") (Nasdaq: ONCS), a company developing late-stage intratumoral cancer immunotherapies, today announced data from initial feasibility studies of its novel visceral lesion applicator (VLA) have been accepted to be presented at the Annual Meeting of the Society of Interventional Oncology in New Orleans from January 30 - February 3, 2020.

The Company's visceral lesion applicator (VLA) technology is designed to treat non-cutaneous, internal tumors through the direct delivery of OncoSec's lead product candidate, TAVO™ (plasmid-based interleukin-12), or other immunologically relevant genes. Visceral lesions are typically difficult to treat, and include gastrointestinal tumors, pancreatic tumors, and hepatocellular carcinomas.

The study, titled, "Novel Controlled Delivery of Potent Anti-Cancer Immunotherapy Directly to Deep Visceral Lesions," will be featured in a poster displayed throughout the Society of Interventional Oncology's annual meeting from January 30 - February 3, 2020 at the New Orleans Marriott.

About the Society of Interventional Oncology

The SIO Annual Scientific Meeting offers sessions on medical technology and how to implement new technology in oncologic practice. The conference provides a multi-disciplinary approach to cancer care. The annual meeting brings together international health care providers for international sharing of ideas. The conference leverages a combination of state-of-the-art lectures, panel discussions, invited papers, and selected abstracts of basic, translational, and clinical research to promote meaningful dialogue.

About OncoSec Medical Incorporated

OncoSec is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. OncoSec has built a deep and diverse clinical pipeline utilizing its primary technology, TAVO™ (tavokinogene telseplasmid) as a potential treatment for multiple cancer indications either as a monotherapy or in combination with leading checkpoint inhibitors; with the latter potentially enabling OncoSec to address a great unmet medical need in oncology: anti-PD-1 non-responders. OncoSec is also identifying and developing new DNA-encoded therapeutic candidates and tumor indications for use with its new Visceral Lesion Applicator (VLA), to target deep visceral lesions, such as liver, lung or pancreatic lesions. For more information, please visit www.oncosec.com.

TAVO™ is a registered trademark of OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Forward Looking Statements

The factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially include: the status, progress and results of our clinical programs; our ability to obtain regulatory approvals for, and the level of market opportunity for our product candidates; our business plans, strategies and objectives, including plans to pursue collaboration, licensing or other similar arrangements or transactions; expectations regarding our liquidity and performance, including expense levels, sources of capital and ability to maintain operations as a going concern; the competitive landscape of our industry; and general market, economic and political conditions; and other risk factors identified from time to time in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

