Data From Research Projects Demand for Lithium Continues to Grow

According to data compiled by Markets and Markets research, the lithium-ion battery market is forecast to be valued at $68.97 billion by 2022 and growing at a CAGR of 16.6 percent. The growing demand for batteries are contributable to its high energy density, rechargeability and compact size. The consumer electronics industry is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. For better performance and higher reliability, the consumer electronics products are highly dependent on portable power source. The report also explains that the market for the automotive industry is expected to grow at the highest rate. The application of lithium-ion batteries in automotive sector for plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV) and battery electric vehicles (BEV) helps to improve the efficiency and reduce the maintenance cost of the vehicle. MGX Minerals Inc. (OTC: MGXMF), Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), Orocobre Limited (OTC: OROCF), General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM), Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE: TM).

EVs are expected to see significant market growth in the lithium-ion battery industry due to government regulations that have been implemented and pending ones. Many international government officials are pushing for more environmentally efficient vehicles, such as China and the U.S. The European Union has already pushed a proposal to decrease diesel emission vehicles by as much as 30 percent by 2030, which has prompted many automotive manufacturers to develop EVs at a rapid rate. "There's a component of trying to facilitate the development of a powerful car-manufacturing industry of electric vehicles," Miguel Arias Canete, EU climate and energy commissioner, said in an interview Tuesday in his Brussels office. "There will be a race for developing clean-energy vehicles. We are seeing that others are taking the global lead."

MGX Minerals Inc. (OTC: MGXMF) also listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the Ticker (CSE: XMG). Yesterday, the company announced breaking news that, "it has retained the services of Capstone Headwaters LLC ("CSHW") to provide investment banking and financial advisory services. Advancement of the Company's lithium, magnesium and energy assets will remain in focus.

In light of recent events, including completion of a positive N.I. 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment for Driftwood Creek (see press release dated March 6, 2018), entry into the Chilean lithium brine and California geothermal brine markets (see press release dated January 23, 2018), commercialization of its lithium extraction technology (see press release dated February 12, 2018), and acquisition of ZincNyx Energy Solutions with development of next-generation zinc-air fuel cell battery technology (see press release dated January 30, 2018) the Company recognizes the need for an experienced investment banking advisor.

Capstone will advise the Company on all transaction related matters including project financing, assets disposition, valuation, banking, acquisitions and corporate structuring."

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is a global specialty chemicals company with leading positions in lithium, bromine, refining catalysts and applied surface treatments. On February 27, 2018, the company reported fourth quarter 2017 net sales of $857.8 million, a net loss of $218.4 million and adjusted EBITDA of $245.8 million. Lithium and Advanced Materials reported net sales of $362.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, an increase of 30.2% from fourth quarter 2016 net sales of $278.3 million. The $84.1 million increase in net sales as compared to prior year was primarily due to favorable pricing impacts, increased sales volumes and $3.1 million of favorable currency exchange impacts. Adjusted EBITDA for Lithium and Advanced Materials was $135.7 million, an increase of 32.4% from fourth quarter 2016 results of $102.5 million. The $33.2 million increase in adjusted EBITDA as compared to the prior year was primarily due to favorable pricing impacts, increased sales volumes and $2.9 million of favorable currency exchange impacts, partially offset by Lithium growth spending.

Orocobre Limited (OTC: OROCF) is a dynamic global lithium carbonate supplier and an established producer of boron. Orocobre's operations include its Olaroz Lithium Facility in Northern Argentina, Borax Argentina, an established Argentine boron minerals and refined chemicals producer and a 35% interest in Advantage Lithium. Recently, the company provided an update on the results of the pumping test conducted on CAU07 in the NW Sector of the Cauchari JV properties located in Jujuy Province, Argentina. The exploration program is being managed by JV partner Advantage Lithium Corp. who hold 75% of Cauchari. Orocobre owns 33% of Advantage Lithium's issued capital. CAU07 was drilled to a depth of 343 m in the north of the NW Sector of the property. This drill hole intersected some clay units and material thicknesses of sand and gravel dominated units with favourable porosity and permeability characteristics. The hole has screened intervals between 135 m and 325 m depth.

General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) has leadership positions in the world's largest and fastest-growing automotive markets. GM, its subsidiaries and joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Cadillac, Baojun, Buick, GMC, Holden, Jiefang, and Wuling brands. In 2017, the company announced that the Buick LaCrosse expands its technological credentials by adding eAssist light electrification for the 2018 model. This new eAssist system, when coupled with the four-cylinder engine, has a 19 percent increase in city fuel economy compared to the LaCrosse's advanced V-6 and leverages a compact lithium-ion battery pack to provide select benefits found in fully electric vehicles, such as torque-assisted launch, energy-saving regenerative braking and exceptionally smooth stop/start. Buick's eAssist propulsion system combines a compact electric motor and an advanced 24-cell air-cooled 0.45kWh lithium-ion battery pack with the 2.5L four-cylinder gas engine to enhance efficiency and maintain refined performance through.

Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE: TM) and Chubu Electric Power Co., Inc. In January announced that the two companies have concluded a basic agreement with the aim of commencing a verification project that entails construction of a large-capacity storage battery system (Storage Battery System) that reuses electrified vehicle batteries (batteries), as well as examination of the recycling of used batteries. Chubu Electric Power recognizes the importance of accurate management of fluctuations in its energy supply-demand balance caused by the recent large-scale introduction of renewable energy, and is promoting efforts toward further improving the operation of its electric power system. In FY 2018, Chubu Electric Power and Toyota will commence verification of the Storage Battery System. Based on the results of the verification test, the two companies aim to introduce power generation capacity of approximately 10,000 kW, equivalent to 10,000 batteries, in FY 2020.

