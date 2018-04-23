Data Genomix™ Named Most Promising Startup

CLEVELAND, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- After launching their premier product, topplr™, in January 2018, parent company Data Genomix™ was awarded Most Promising Startup by the OHTec Best of Tech Awards 2018.

With nearly 220 tech innovators and leaders in attendance for the 12th annual event hosted in downtown Cleveland, Data Genomix™ secured their place in the growing Northeastern Ohio startup scene by demonstrating the power of social targeting solutions.

Using big data and machine learning, the cross-functional team of Data Genomix™ builds marketing technology platforms to bring leading-edge targeting in an easy-to-use, self-serve model. Data Genomix's inaugural product, topplr™, launched earlier this year, is geared toward political candidates seeking to deliver targeted messages to voters on social platforms. Topplr™ significantly exceeded initial projected growth and quickly became the fastest growing voter targeting platform in the country within three short months.

"To say I'm proud of our team is an understatement," says Ron Copfer, co-founder of Data Genomix™. "The dedication of our employees shows greatly in their ability to come together to build a platform poised to transform how candidates and companies can microtarget a specific audience on social media."

In addition to topplr™ voter targeting, the Data Genomix™ team is building a self-serve platform tailored to recruitment, focusing initially on physicians, nurses, cosmetologist, CDL drivers, pilots, and more. Recruiters will be able to create digital job postings targeted directly to their candidate list across social media.

"The possibilities are endless for Data Genomix™. We are just getting started," Copfer states.



About Data Genomix™ Cleveland-based award-winning marketing technology startup Data Genomix™ brings leading-edge targeting, analytics, and machine learning to industries such as political advertising and online recruiting.

About topplr™ Topplr™ is a self-serve voter targeting and messaging platform that sparks a truly social campaign today. Using the nerdiest voter targeting imaginable, topplr™ delivers compelling messages instantly to voters on Facebook and other social networks.

Media Contact: Brittany White | VP, Marketing |Data Genomix™ | bwhite@datagenomix.com

