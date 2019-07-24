Data Governance Solution for Retail & Fashion Now Available on SAP S/4HANA® 1809

MUNDELEIN, Ill., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Utopia Global, Inc., a leading software and services company for end-to-end data quality, data migration, and data governance solutions has announced the newest release of SAP Master Data Governance, retail and fashion management extension by Utopia available on SAP S/4HANA® 1809.

New functionality in SAP Master Data Governance, retail and fashion management extension by Utopia available on SAP S/4HANA includes:

Retail Mass Processing (RMP) of multiple articles in one change request

Easy Excel upload to create and enrich existing change requests with the ability to separate out articles into a separate workstream

Faster data enrichment via Excel upload and onscreen mass maintenance features

New version 9.2 is compatible with latest S/4HANA 1809 and previous releases

The management of article master data has been a major pain point for retailers due to inefficient and manual processes. As the amount and detail of this data is constantly increasing with multi-channel retailing, this poses a significant challenge for IT organizations to keep it accurate and consistent across systems. As a result, master data records are often duplicated, inaccurate or out of date. SAP Master Data Governance, retail and fashion management extension by Utopia allows retailers to bring new products and services to market faster and deploy an omnichannel experience while reducing IT master data management costs.

This latest release gives users the ability to manage data in one simplified environment, while offering tools that aid in the creation, enrichment and standardization of retail master data. By providing a predefined data model in a central repository, users can establish and enforce standardization in the same environment as master data for finance, materials management, supplier and customer relations. The predefined model for article master data objects covers key attributes such as merchandising categories, article hierarchies, bills of materials, basic and purchasing views, while role and function-based field settings allow for optional process support.

"Every retailer faces the challenge of streamlining retail processes and lowering costs," said Martin Printz, Global Director of Retail Solutions at Utopia Global. "For the first time, SAP customers have an easy and integrated way to address this issue by leveraging functionality within their SAP MDG system and expanding on it through a platform built to significantly improve productivity through end-to-end data creation, management and governance."

SAP Master Data Governance, retail and fashion management extension by Utopia for SAP S/4HANA is a part of Utopia's growing portfolio of SAP software for the retail industry and is a commitment to helping retailers address their biggest master data challenges.

For more information on Utopia Global and the entire portfolio of solutions for retailers, please visit https://www.utopiainc.com/.

About Utopia

Utopia Global, Inc. is a leading software and services company for end-to-end data quality, data migration, and data governance solutions. Utopia's smarter data management solutions leverage state-of-the-art technology and machine learning capabilities to help organizations find, fix, and sustain critical data required to fuel the intelligent enterprise. As an SAP worldwide software partner for master data governance, Utopia focuses on enterprise asset management, retail, and fashion. Utopia's solutions portfolio helps organizations migrate to SAP S/4HANA leveraging MDG as the bridge, and maintain data integrity between digital twins, across multiple systems of record. With16 years of innovation and domain expertise in end-to-end data management solutions across industries. Utopia firmly believes that "Perfect Data is Perfectly Possible." For further information, please visit www.utopiainc.com

SAP, SAP S/4HANA and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies. Please see http://www.sap.com/trademark for additional trademark information and notices.

SOURCE Utopia Global, Inc.

