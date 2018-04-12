DATA Inc. Announces the Launch of nova IQ

Employing problem-centered workshops, deep domain expertise, solutions accelerators, industry partnerships, and best in class agile-delivery teams, nova IQ will enable its partners to reimagine their business models to unleash the game changing capabilities represented by disruptors like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), Blockchain, Enterprise AI @ Scale (AI Ops), Big Data, Micro-services (API ecosystem), and Cloud Architecture using open source technologies.

"Business leaders are feeling tremendous pressure to use new and emerging technologies to stay relevant in their market," said Arun Verma, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of DATA Inc., "and they understand all too well the consequences of moving too slowly, or allowing urgency to force decisions that aren't fully informed." "We created nova IQ in direct response to our clients' need for a trusted partner that can help to accelerate and improve outcomes of innovation efforts, and we have assembled a team of experts that is uniquely qualified to provide guidance in this critical area."

DATA Inc. has also announced the following executive appointments for nova IQ:

John Killeen will serve as President and Chief Executive Officer. Killeen has over 30 years of experience leading Fortune 100 enterprise-level technology organizations in the United States, Europe and Asia, and has led successful transformation efforts from legacy environments through today's digital, cloud-based environments. Killeen most recently served as President and Founder of Latitude Strategies, a management consulting practice that advises executives in the areas of technology and organizational effectiveness. He has also held executive leadership positions at JP Morgan Chase, TD Ameritrade, and Merrill Lynch.

Rajeev Sharma will serve as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. He has 25 years of leadership and management experience in areas including Product Design & Development, Solutions Architecture, Quantitative Analysis, Algorithms & Modeling, and Engineering Process Design. Rajeev comes to nova IQ from Ness Digital Engineering where he served as Chief Solutions Officer. He is a former Lieutenant Colonel and a senior Rocket Scientist (Deputy Project Director) with the Agni III missile program, and a published author.

Dharmendra Kapadia will serve as Senior Vice President and Head of Engineering. Dharm has over 25 years of leadership and management experience in the areas of Enterprise Architecture, Solutions Architecture, Enterprise Software Development, Data, and Analytics. Prior to joining nova IQ, Dharmendra was the AVP of Solutions at Ness Digital Engineering. He has also held a senior consulting role with Apollo Capital Management, as well as leadership roles with Goldman Sachs, and a number of national equity and options exchanges, broker-dealers, and index arbitrage firms.

"I'm very proud to welcome John, Rajeev, and Dharmendra to DATA Inc. and to nova IQ," said Verma. "We are fortunate to have such depth and breadth of leadership and industry expertise at the helm of this exciting new venture, and I am looking forward to working with them as we bring the capabilities of nova IQ to market and to our partners."

About DATA Inc.

DATA Inc. is a total IT solutions and services provider, supporting clients across North America, Europe and Asia across a broad range of technology domains including Application Development, Maintenance and Support, E-Learning, and Quality Assurance.

