Data Incident Notice

NEWARK, Del., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- We are writing to notify you of an incident that may affect the security of your personal information. On February 25, 2022, Christiana Spine Center, P.A. ("CSC") discovered unauthorized activity on our system. We are providing this notice to ensure that you are aware of the incident and so that you may take steps to monitor your identity, financial accounts and any existing credit file should you feel it is appropriate to do so.

While we have no evidence that any of your personal information was compromised or misused in any manner, we are taking appropriate precautionary measures to ensure your financial security and help alleviate concerns you may have.

What is CSC doing to address this situation?

Upon learning of the unauthorized activity on our system, CSC immediately launched an internal investigation into this incident. This investigation revealed that we were victims of a ransomware attack into our computer network. CSC retained several external, nationally recognized computer forensic experts to confirm these findings and to identify the full extent of data potentially exposed as result of this incident. While the investigation and restoration is ongoing, it is possible that files containing names, addresses, phone numbers, social security numbers, health insurance identification number and personal health information may have been accessed during this incident.

In response to the incident, we are providing identity monitoring services at no charge. These services provide alerts for twelve months from the date of enrollment when changes occur to any one of your Experian, Equifax or TransUnion credit files. This notification is sent to you the same day that the change or update takes place with the bureau. These services will be provided by Epiq through TransUnion, a company specializing in fraud assistance and remediation services.

How do I enroll for the free services?

To enroll in Credit Monitoring* services at no charge, please call 1-866-845-3116 from 9:00 am – 9:00 pm Eastern, Monday through Friday and follow the instructions provided. In order for you to receive the monitoring services described above, you must enroll within 90 days from the date of this letter.

What can I do on my own to address this situation?

To further protect against possible identity theft, fraud or other financial loss, we encourage you to remain vigilant, to review your account statement, to monitor your credit reports for suspicious activity, and to only respond to emails from a known/authenticated sender. If you choose not to use these services, we strongly urge you to do the following:

* Services marked with an "*" require an internet connection and e-mail account and may not be available to minors under the age of 18 years of age. Please note that when signing up for monitoring services, you may be asked to verify personal information for your own protection to confirm your identity.

If you choose to place a fraud alert on your own, you will need to contact one of the three major credit agencies directly at:

Experian (1-888-397-3742) Equifax (1-800-525-6285) TransUnion (1-800-680-7289) P.O. Box 4500 P.O. Box 740241 P.O. Box 2000 Allen, TX 75013 Atlanta, GA 30374 Chester, PA 19016 www.experian.com www.equifax.com www.transunion.com

Also, should you wish to obtain a credit report and monitor it on your own:

Under U.S. law, you are entitled to one (1) free credit report annually from each of the three major credit reporting bureaus. You can obtain your free copies by going to the following website: www.annualcreditreport.com or by calling them toll-free at 1-877-322-8228. (Hearing impaired consumers can access their TDD service at 1-877-730-4204).

Upon receipt of your credit report, we recommend that you review it carefully for any suspicious activity.

You may also contact the three major credit bureaus directly to request a free copy of your credit report. At no charge, you can also have these credit bureaus place a "fraud alert" on your file that alerts creditors to take additional steps to verify your identity prior to granting credit in your name. Note, however, that because a fraud alert tells creditors to follow certain procedures to protect you, it could delay your ability to obtain credit while the agency verifies your identity.

You can further educate yourself regarding identity theft, security freezes, and the steps you can take to protect yourself, by contacting your state Attorney General or the Federal Trade Commission. The Federal Trade Commission can be reached at: 600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20580, www.ftc.gov/bcp/edu/microsotes/idtheft, 1877-ID-THEFT (877-438-4338); TTY; 866-653-4261. The Federal Trade Commission also encourages those who discover that their information has been misused to file a complaint with them, and information regarding fraud alerts and security freezes may also be obtained from the Federal Trade Commission. Instances known or suspected identity theft should also be reported to law enforcement and/or your state's Attorney General.

What if I want to speak with CSC regarding this incident?

You may still feel the need to speak with Christiana Spine Center regarding this incident. We have established a confidential assistance line for you to utilize if you have questions or concerns regarding the incident or the contents of this letter. Please call 1-866-845-3116 from 9:00 am – 9:00 pm Eastern, Monday through Friday.

We apologize for any inconvenience or concern that this may have caused you. Please know that we are taking steps that will prevent this from happening again in the future, and that the safety and security of your personal information remains a top priority for Christiana Spine Center. Thank you for your patience, understanding and support of Christiana Spine Center as we ensure your personal security.

Sincerely,

Amy Roberts

Chief Executive Officer

