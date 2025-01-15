Data Innovations Appoints New President and CEO, Eric Dingfelder

COLCHESTER, Vt., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading lab middleware company Data Innovations, LLC, has appointed Eric Dingfelder as its new president and chief executive officer. Dingfelder replaces former President and CEO Premila Peters who led Data Innovations (DI) for nine years on a path of continual growth and expansion, both nationally and internationally. To assist with the leadership transition, Peters is remaining with DI in an advisory capacity through early 2026.

Eric Dingfelder, CEO

"I believe Eric is the right person for a job I have loved like no other," said Peters. "He shares DI's values, has prior experience running an organization in the lab industry, and his SaaS expertise will enable DI to continue moving forward with successful product transformation."

Dingfelder joined DI in August 2024 as chief technology officer. He has nearly 20 years of experience in the lab information management/system industry. Previously, he served as Senior Vice President of Clinisys Laboratory Solutions where he led the launch of the SaaS-based lab informatics software Clinisys Platform™, which supports testing across healthcare, life sciences, public health, and safety. Prior to Clinisys, Dingfelder served as president of HORIZON Lab Systems where he led the company to quadruple top-line growth before it was acquired by Clinisys in January 2022. Dingfelder also spent several years as a managing partner of Innovent Solutions where he built a consultant practice focused on enterprise resource planning and business intelligence expertise for Fortune 500 companies. Dingfelder holds a Bachelor of Science degree in computer science from The Ohio State University.

"I'm honored by this appointment and am committed to building upon Premila's legacy," said Dingfelder. "My focus will be to continue DI's strong growth while maintaining our company culture of putting our customers first and helping them to transform patient care."

About Data Innovations

Data Innovations provides lab enablement software and solutions for clinical labs to optimize performance across all disciplines with the goal of improving patient care. With key solutions spanning lab connectivity, productivity, quality, performance and reliability, and analytics, Data Innovations is credited with establishing the lab enablement software space and driving truly vendor-neutral solutions within and across labs. A global software company, DI serves 6,000+ hospitals and laboratories in 80+ countries. For more information, visit datainnovations.com.

Contact: 888-299-1750

SOURCE Data Innovations