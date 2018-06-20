Data Intensity announces new Chief Sales Officer (CSO) and Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

BEDFORD, Mass., June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Intensity brings on board two new members of its leadership team – a new Chief Sales Officer (CSO) and Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Already established as the leading independent provider of mission-critical application services, Data Intensity are committed to becoming the next generation Managed Service Provider supporting customers in their digital transformations. Tony Sumpster, CEO of Data Intensity stated: "To support us in that journey, I am pleased to welcome Chris Vercelli and Karl Stubelis to the team. Their long industry experience is of utmost value to our organization and their contributions are going to play a major role in shaping a bright future for Data Intensity."

Chris Vercelli – Chief Sales Officer

Chris Vercelli joins Data Intensity as the new CSO. Chris has held sales leadership positions within the software technology space, specifically within the areas of cloud automation, enterprise software and mobility. Most recently, Chris was CSO for Automic Software, an EQT company, with offices in Vienna, Seattle, London & Paris. Automic was acquired by CA Technologies in January 2017. Prior to Automic, Chris was with IPSoft the Intelligent Automation company, where he was super focused on new logo sales. Before that, Chris worked at BMC Software, building and developing the company's workload automation global sales team. Chris has held sales leadership positions at BMC Software, CA Technologies Inc., Cybermation, Legato Systems & IBM Tivoli.

Upon joining Data Intensity, Chris commented: "I am very confident that the leadership team and the entire Data Intensity employee base is poised to take the next step in our evolution to be the leader in our segment of the market. The passion, and commitment from all facets of the business is very impressive."

Karl Stubelis – Chief Financial Officer

Karl Stubelis joins Data Intensity as the new CFO. Paul Hausback previously acted as interim CFO, brilliantly leading the Accounting, Finance and Contract Administration teams, whilst the company searched for a long-term leader. Paul will be staying with Data Intensity for the next few months to continue to advise the teams as needed, whilst Karl settles in.

Karl has held a variety of operational and financial leadership roles over the past 30 years, in a range of industries and in companies of all different sizes. Before joining Data Intensity, Karl served as senior vice president and CFO/COO at a SaaS based healthcare company Arcadia, and prior to that he was CFO of $1B healthcare company, athenahealth, leading all aspects of finance for this publicly-traded, multi-national company. Karl was also Vice President, Corporate Controller, and Chief Accounting Officer at global marketing and consulting firm SapientNitro Corporation.

"I am really excited to have recently joined DI. It is a fantastic company with a great story thus far, and I wanted to be part of its next chapter," Karl remarked. "Tony and the team have positioned the company to achieve rapid growth over the next few years and I felt I needed to be part of that by both learning new things, as well as bringing my experiences to help that progression."

Data Intensity welcomes both Chris and Karl to the company and look forward to what the future will bring with two new members of the leadership team. Learn who else is part of Data Intensity's Leadership Team by visiting www.dataintensity.com today.

About Data Intensity

Data Intensity is the largest independent multi-cloud services provider focused on managing mission critical applications and services in a hybrid cloud world. Our purpose-built solutions and services focus on the lifecycle Design, Implementation, Support and Operation of technologies and platforms that power our customers' business processes. Customers choose us — and stay with us — because working with Data Intensity allows them to focus on their critical business needs while we focus on their applications and multi cloud investments to drive faster time to value.

