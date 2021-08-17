Data Intensity Awarded 2021 Top Oracle Solution Provider

"What makes Data Intensity a best-in-class provider is its absolute commitment toward investing in its people, process, and tools to drive scalable technology service management that delivers unprecedented service availability and reliability," said Joe Philip, managing editor of CIO Applications. "I congratulate Data Intensity for achieving this recognition among the list of Top 10 Oracle Solution Companies 2021," he added.

"We are grateful and humbled to be recognized for this award," said Philip LaForge, president and CEO of Data Intensity. "If you're relying on Oracle to power your mission-critical business processes and not consulting with us, your transformation to the cloud is incomplete. What makes us unique is our 100% focus on Oracle-powered workloads and our aim to help customers optimize their Total Cost of Ownership. We know cloud…we know Oracle licensing…and we know how to manage our customers 'high-voltage' workloads with world-class Technical and Functional Application services under one roof."

Data Intensity's Total Cost of Ownership Transformation assessment and Safe-Switch methodology are the 'one-two punch' enterprises committed to the Oracle technology stack need to knock out any prevailing uncertainty in their Oracle workload cloud-migration and Oracle lifecycle management strategies.

To read the CIO Applications 2021 Oracle Edition feature article on Data Intensity, visit https://www.cioapplications.com/magazines/July2021/Oracle/?digitalmagazine#page=12

For more information about Data Intensity, visit https://www.dataintensity.com/

About Data Intensity

Data Intensity, a trusted managed services provider, delivers business transformative solutions and services tailored to help our customers succeed in a hybrid, multi-cloud world. Our purpose-built solutions and services target the technologies and platforms that power our customers' business transformations—from front-end strategy and design, to implementation and migration, to ongoing support and operation—all from a single provider. Customers choose us—and stay with us—because working with Data Intensity allows them to focus on their critical business needs while we focus on their applications and multi-cloud investments to drive faster time-to-value.

Data Intensity is an Oracle Partner and a Microsoft Partner for multiple cloud and database platforms and applications.

About CIO Applications

CIO Applications magazine stands out with its unique learning approach from industry leaders, offering professionals the most comprehensive collection of technology trends. It is determined to propose a myriad of additional services that can improve businesses and help customers deal with issues related to this industry. It is enabling businesses to move a step ahead and guiding them towards adopting the best in technology that can assist them in providing seamless and convenient solutions for enhanced customer experience.

